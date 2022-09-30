CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A look back at what the city of Rockport endured when the category four Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017. Now in 2022, As Hurricane Ian made landfall off the coast of Florida earlier this week as a category four hurricane, many here in Rockport are remembering what it was like when Hurricane Harvey made landfall just five years ago.

