Sinton students go BIG for homecoming
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton High School's Landscape and Horticulture students went big -- literally -- this year when it came to constructing their homecoming mums for Friday night's game against Raymondville. In a Facebook post, Sinton Academic Decathlon coach Marty Garza said her class wanted to go out...
An oldie but a goodie: City throws a party as CC turns 170
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday marked Corpus Christi’s 170th birthday; the city was founded in 1852. Festivities took place at Corpus Christi City Hall, and mayor Paulette Guajardo pointed out that it also falls during Hispanic Heritage Month. Guajardo also tells 3NEWS that Corpus Christi's population is 60...
"Not again." Rockport residents react to Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A look back at what the city of Rockport endured when the category four Hurricane Harvey made landfall in 2017. Now in 2022, As Hurricane Ian made landfall off the coast of Florida earlier this week as a category four hurricane, many here in Rockport are remembering what it was like when Hurricane Harvey made landfall just five years ago.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
mysoutex.com
An 83-year-old Bee County tradition
The Bee County Beeville Chamber of Commerce Parade is one of the longest running traditions in Bee County, with this upcoming parade on Oct. 1 being its 83rd annual parade. The parade has been part of Western Week since the 1980s. Lanny Holland is part of the parade committee and has been helping with the parade since 1971.
TAPPS powerhouse Lake Country Christian tops West Oso in 63-49 shootout win (Photos)
Dougie Dodard's four touchdown catches helped power Fort Worth Lake Country Christian to victory over Corpus Christi West Oso in an explosive 63-49 shootout win
Accident claims the life of Kiewit scaffold builder working on offshore rig
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A report of a missing worker was called in at approximately 2 p.m, Saturday October 1 after a man on an oil rig fell into the water and never resurfaced. The Aransas Pass Police Marine Division along with the Ingleside Police Dept. and the US...
corpuschristicronica.com
Scaffold worker dies after fall in Ingleside
A scaffold worker who fell off an offshore rig near the Kiewit Offshore Services construction site in Ingleside, Texas died this afternoon says San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. The scaffold worker, the next of kin and Justice of Peace Susan Price identified the man as 29 year old Ricardo...
Hurricane Ian churns up problems along the Texas Coastal Bend
While Hurricane Ian is pinwheeling toward the Florida Gulf Coast, things are starting to churn up along the Texas coast, too. Meteorologists are expecting Coastal Bend beaches will see larger and longer period waves start to move in through Friday.
Runaway barge sits slightly submerged at Packery Channel
KRIS 6 News team has been keeping a close eye on the runaway barge that is still slightly submerged at Packery Channel.
KRIS 6 News crew threatened during 361 Grants story follow up
During a follow-up on a story about a business called 361 Grants, a KRIS 6 News crew was threatened to be shot.
mysoutex.com
Refugio County crash results in fatality
A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27. The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving...
Bee County deputies respond to a bailout
A Facebook post states that Live Oak County Deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle. The individual driving the vehicle was stopped by a barrier while attempting to drive through a fence.
DPS: Several injuries reported after driver allegedly ‘fell asleep’ at wheel
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several injuries were reported in a crash on Highway 103 on Thursday, according to DPS. DPS’s preliminary crash report states that at around 3 p.m. just east of McClure Cemetery Road, a 2014 Ford pickup was travelling westbound when the driver, identified as a 23-year-old Kingsville man, reportedly fell asleep […]
