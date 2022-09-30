ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

Sinton students go BIG for homecoming

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sinton High School's Landscape and Horticulture students went big -- literally -- this year when it came to constructing their homecoming mums for Friday night's game against Raymondville. In a Facebook post, Sinton Academic Decathlon coach Marty Garza said her class wanted to go out...
SINTON, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard ends search for missing man near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard ended its search for a missing man who fell off a platform near Corpus Christi, Saturday. At 5:30 p.m., commercial divers reported finding a body matching the man’s description near the platform. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Kingsville, TX
Kingsville, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
mysoutex.com

An 83-year-old Bee County tradition

The Bee County Beeville Chamber of Commerce Parade is one of the longest running traditions in Bee County, with this upcoming parade on Oct. 1 being its 83rd annual parade. The parade has been part of Western Week since the 1980s. Lanny Holland is part of the parade committee and has been helping with the parade since 1971.
BEE COUNTY, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Scaffold worker dies after fall in Ingleside

A scaffold worker who fell off an offshore rig near the Kiewit Offshore Services construction site in Ingleside, Texas died this afternoon says San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera. The scaffold worker, the next of kin and Justice of Peace Susan Price identified the man as 29 year old Ricardo...
INGLESIDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Military Personnel#Veteran#Diversity Inclusion#Latina#Sunni#Diversity Professional#The University Of Texas
mysoutex.com

Refugio County crash results in fatality

A Brownsville man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 77 in Refugio County on Aug. 27. The accident, which occurred south of Woodsboro, involved a Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Chevrolet Traverse. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alfonso Cantu, 83, was driving...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Iraq

Comments / 0

Community Policy