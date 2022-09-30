Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Revere Community C.A.R.E
The first general meeting of Revere Community C.A.R.E. for the 2022-2023 school year will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served. C.A.R.E encourages our youth to make healthy life choices. The organization continues to sponsor and support educational programs, special events and projects for all ages that further its goal to prevent drug and alcohol abuse as well as other at-risk behaviors.
The Mayor’s Corner
As we arrive into the fall season and the new school year is well underway, I want to touch on a couple of different topics. First and foremost, is a reminder to everyone that our children are our community’s most precious asset. With school in session, please continue to be mindful when driving to and from your career, when running out for errands or traveling in general. As I stated recently, Hudson has five different classroom buildings, and many of those are utilized for much more than educating our children. They are used for before- and after-care services, team practices, social meetings and events. The safety of our residents, community employees, guests and our children is a priority that we should all keep in focus and appreciate year-round.
Founder of Revere Foundation is national award finalist
Millions of people were shocked and sickened by the Sandy Hook school shootings in December 2012. Jason DiLauro said the senseless tragedy “scared the crap out of me,’’ but he decided to do something about it. As a resident of Bath Township, the financial advisor was in...
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
Friends sponsor One in a MILL-ion event for Kirby Mill
It has been several years since the Richfield community has hosted a large fund-raising event like the One in a MILL-ion Celebration scheduled for Oct. 16 in the Lodge at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. The event celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the Kirby Mill and the funds raised will be used to continue to restore that mill.
The Grapevine
Nick Murrin built a chimney swift tower in the Richfield Heritage Preserve as part of his Eagle Scout project with Broadview Heights Troop 810. Murrin chose to do his project in the RHP because he had volunteered and camped in the park in previous years. Chimney swifts are mosquito-eating birds...
Female fire medic sworn in; councilperson argues for his tenant
For the first time, Richfield Village has a full-time female fire medic on staff. Following the recommendation of Fire Chief George Seifert, Mayor Michael Wheeler swore in Daytona Stiegelmeyer. Her parents attended the ceremony, and her father pinned on her badge. Stiegelmeyer has an Associate Degree in Applied Science in...
Greater Cleveland Chorus
Greater Cleveland Chorus is a nine-time champion of Region 17, Sweet Adelines International. The group performs a cappella and barbershop music at Cleveland events and venues. Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7-10 p.m. and open to the public. The group meets at Independence United Methodist Church, 66185 Brecksville Rd., Independence.
Town Trust commercial grant applications available
The Richfield Town Trust will award business grants in 2023 to properties located in the Richfield Historic District. Using money that was raised by the Chamber of Commerce Sweet Corn Bike Ride, the nonprofit will award up to $10,000 in 2023. Commercial property owners can apply for grants to repair...
Park internship studied species mutualism
Raeley Maxwell, a Richfield resident and a wildlife resources management major at Hocking Technical College, completed an internship at Richfield Heritage Preserve this summer. Under the direction of RJRD Park Operation Chair Jeff DeLuca, Raeley studied species living in the abandoned swimming pool in the park. She monitored the inhabitants’...
Trick-or-Treat
Hudson’s official date and time for trick-or-treating is Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Merchants of Hudson trick-or-treat evening wil be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m.
After a half century, restored waterwheel back in action at Kirby Mill
One of the most visually striking sights for visitors to the south section of Richfield Heritage Preserve, with access from Oviatt Road, is Kirby Mill, nestled against the dam and spillway of scenic Lake Jinelle. Millwright Ben Hassett, owner of B.E. Hassett-Millwrights, Inc., refurbished the components of the original waterwheel...
Talk of the Town
Longtime Hudson resident Lori Lang is retiring after spending 44 years in the optical field. Thirty-four of those years have been with Drs. S. Philip and William Keller, and ten were with Bell Optical. “I have met several people over the years and have gotten to know them on a...
Jaycees scare up 50th season of Hudson Haunted House
By the time you read this article, more than 3,000 fright fans will have passed through the Hudson Haunted House this season. The popular haunt, in its 50th year, opened Sept. 23 and runs every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 29. “This is a legendary house,” said Damon Call,...
Innovative book clubs mix reading with local treats
The Highland branch of the Medina County Library has launched two new book clubs designed for readers who enjoy sharing ideas over an ice-cold beer or a piping hot cup of Joe. The first club, Pints and Pages, is up and running and takes place the last Thursday of each month at Hoppy Dude Brews, starting at 6:30 p.m. Starting in October, a second club will be added – Donuts with Dewey – which will held at 9 a.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Hinckley Donuts.
Rugby club invites youngsters to check out one of community’s newest sports
“Ruck,” “scrum,” “try?” These are all new terms to the 30 athletes who have joined the Hudson Rugby Club’s youth program this fall, but eventually the terms will be as familiar as “touchdown,” “field goal” and “tackle.”. Offered through...
The sixth annual Fall Festival brought enjoyment to many
The Fall Festival at Eastwood Preserve was started six years ago as a fundraiser to save the barn on the property. Too much time had elapsed, the barn was razed, but the event continued on Sept. 17 as a fun, outdoor event, with new recreation director John Piepsny in charge.
Village in court battle with U-Haul rental firm
In a dispute whose beginnings date to 2016, Richfield Village is attempting to enforce its zoning code against the operator of a business that rents U-Haul trucks and trailers and cold storage units. After efforts to find a solution through negotiations failed and following village council’s rejection of the company’s...
Richfield Historical Society
The Richfield Historical Society will hold its final TakeMeBack Series presentation of 2022 on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. Judith MacKeigan, historian/archivist for Cleveland Metroparks, will talk about “The Canal That Created Cleveland.”. The Ohio and Erie Canal, connecting Lake Erie at Cleveland with the Ohio River at...
Glencairn Forest roads need repaved
As part of the 2022 Richfield Township road program, Richfield Township Administrator Mindy Lott said the township received a bid from the Summit County Engineers’ Office to replace the Newton Road culvert. The combined costs of that project and the asphalt resurfacing in the Kings Forest subdivision totaled $5,100 more than the $275,000 that was approved for the road program.
