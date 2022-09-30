Read full article on original website
Revere Community C.A.R.E
The first general meeting of Revere Community C.A.R.E. for the 2022-2023 school year will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served. C.A.R.E encourages our youth to make healthy life choices. The organization continues to sponsor and support educational programs, special events and projects for all ages that further its goal to prevent drug and alcohol abuse as well as other at-risk behaviors.
The Superintendent’s Corner
Hudson City Schools began in mid-August, but some of the beginning elements of school include introductions, building relationships, moving out of summer and getting acclimated to being back in the friendly confines of a school building. At this point in time, most of those events have occurred, and our wonderful routines and new experiences are fully underway.
The Mayor’s Corner
As we arrive into the fall season and the new school year is well underway, I want to touch on a couple of different topics. First and foremost, is a reminder to everyone that our children are our community’s most precious asset. With school in session, please continue to be mindful when driving to and from your career, when running out for errands or traveling in general. As I stated recently, Hudson has five different classroom buildings, and many of those are utilized for much more than educating our children. They are used for before- and after-care services, team practices, social meetings and events. The safety of our residents, community employees, guests and our children is a priority that we should all keep in focus and appreciate year-round.
Founder of Revere Foundation is national award finalist
Millions of people were shocked and sickened by the Sandy Hook school shootings in December 2012. Jason DiLauro said the senseless tragedy “scared the crap out of me,’’ but he decided to do something about it. As a resident of Bath Township, the financial advisor was in...
Bath Richfield Kiwanis
The K-Kan is back in front of Colonial Pharmacy. This time, the Bath Richfield Kiwanis is collecting toiletries for the Heart of Revere. This is BR Kiwanis’ new signature project to help those in need in the Revere community. In addition to collecting soap, razors, shampoo, combs, brushes, deodorant...
Friends sponsor One in a MILL-ion event for Kirby Mill
It has been several years since the Richfield community has hosted a large fund-raising event like the One in a MILL-ion Celebration scheduled for Oct. 16 in the Lodge at the Richfield Heritage Preserve. The event celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the Kirby Mill and the funds raised will be used to continue to restore that mill.
Park internship studied species mutualism
Raeley Maxwell, a Richfield resident and a wildlife resources management major at Hocking Technical College, completed an internship at Richfield Heritage Preserve this summer. Under the direction of RJRD Park Operation Chair Jeff DeLuca, Raeley studied species living in the abandoned swimming pool in the park. She monitored the inhabitants’...
Methodist pastor returns to local roots
The congregation of Hudson United Methodist Church welcomed a new pastor this past summer, and it was a homecoming of sorts for the Rev. Bruce Hartley, a Ravenna native. He accepted the appointment to lead the Hudson church after most recently pastoring a Methodist church in Medina County. Hartley fills...
Lima News
Families’ access to medical care expands in Willoughby
University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Multispecialty Clinic at UH Perrico Health Center will open Oct. 3, expanding access to care for families in Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties, officials confirmed this week. The clinic is located at UH Perrico Health Center at 4176 St Rt-306, Suite 300, in...
Town Trust commercial grant applications available
The Richfield Town Trust will award business grants in 2023 to properties located in the Richfield Historic District. Using money that was raised by the Chamber of Commerce Sweet Corn Bike Ride, the nonprofit will award up to $10,000 in 2023. Commercial property owners can apply for grants to repair...
Board approves plaque to honor donors
Aug. 22 Richfield Joint Recreation District board meeting. The board re-visited the request by the Friends of Richfield Heritage Preserve to allow a plaque bearing the names of those who contributed $500 toward the restoration of Kirby Mill to be displayed at the Lodge. Board member Maureen McGinty and new...
The sixth annual Fall Festival brought enjoyment to many
The Fall Festival at Eastwood Preserve was started six years ago as a fundraiser to save the barn on the property. Too much time had elapsed, the barn was razed, but the event continued on Sept. 17 as a fun, outdoor event, with new recreation director John Piepsny in charge.
Trick-or-Treat
Hudson’s official date and time for trick-or-treating is Monday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Merchants of Hudson trick-or-treat evening wil be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4-6 p.m.
Jaycees scare up 50th season of Hudson Haunted House
By the time you read this article, more than 3,000 fright fans will have passed through the Hudson Haunted House this season. The popular haunt, in its 50th year, opened Sept. 23 and runs every Friday and Saturday night through Oct. 29. “This is a legendary house,” said Damon Call,...
Talk of the Town
Longtime Hudson resident Lori Lang is retiring after spending 44 years in the optical field. Thirty-four of those years have been with Drs. S. Philip and William Keller, and ten were with Bell Optical. “I have met several people over the years and have gotten to know them on a...
Greater Cleveland Chorus
Greater Cleveland Chorus is a nine-time champion of Region 17, Sweet Adelines International. The group performs a cappella and barbershop music at Cleveland events and venues. Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7-10 p.m. and open to the public. The group meets at Independence United Methodist Church, 66185 Brecksville Rd., Independence.
The Grapevine
Nick Murrin built a chimney swift tower in the Richfield Heritage Preserve as part of his Eagle Scout project with Broadview Heights Troop 810. Murrin chose to do his project in the RHP because he had volunteered and camped in the park in previous years. Chimney swifts are mosquito-eating birds...
After a half century, restored waterwheel back in action at Kirby Mill
One of the most visually striking sights for visitors to the south section of Richfield Heritage Preserve, with access from Oviatt Road, is Kirby Mill, nestled against the dam and spillway of scenic Lake Jinelle. Millwright Ben Hassett, owner of B.E. Hassett-Millwrights, Inc., refurbished the components of the original waterwheel...
