ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Mexican restaurant coming to the former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm the space will be transformed into a Mexican restaurant. Las Margaritas is scheduled to open in December.
AVON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Strongsville, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Kirtland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
City
Chardon, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Westlake, OH
City
Copley Township, OH
City
Woodmere, OH
City
Wilmot, OH
Lima News

MetroHealth’s new Glick Center set to open

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Workers are putting the final touches on the MetroHealth System Glick Center ahead of its opening on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 370-bed hospital will replace the old towers on MetroHealth’s W. 25th Street campus. The hospital system will celebrate its new facility on Saturday, Oct....
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area

Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Cleveland Metroparks Zoo#Riverview Park#Volunteers#Fall Fun Events#Alliance#Saturdays Sundays Boo#The Akron Zoo#The Wilderness Center#Green Central Park
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?. Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area. Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Halloween
Cleveland Jewish News

Humble Design Cleveland helps homeless with furnishings

Humble Design is an organization whose mission is to change lives by furnishing the homes of families and veterans emerging from homelessness free of charge. Founded in 2009 by Treger Strasberg in Detroit, Humble Design serves clients in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego and Seattle. Strasberg and her husband, Rob, were inspired to create Humble Design after meeting a recently homeless family. After the family found a house they could afford, they had nothing left over in the budget to furnish it.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cheating alleged at Lake Erie Walleye Trail championship event

CLEVELAND — An Ohio fisherman and his Pennsylvania teammate could be in hot water after being accused of cheating during a lucrative tournament on Lake Erie on Friday. Jacob Runyan, of Cleveland, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pa., were caught cheating at the season-ending event in the Lake Erie Walleye Trail series, according to a report in the Toledo Blade.
HERMITAGE, PA
cleveland19.com

This Parma restaurant sells hundreds of empanadas each day: Cleveland Cooks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland 19 News is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month for two more weeks through mid-October. To honor the culture and the flavors of Cleveland’s Hispanic community, Cleveland Cooks teamed up with Empanadas Latin Street Food. We’re making empanadas! It’s a meat pie, filled with a variety...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy