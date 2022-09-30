ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Winner:
Baba on Central
2. Byblos Tampa
3. Zaytoon Grill

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Straz Center's Sunday Block Party among best live music events happening in Tampa

This weekend's weather calls for temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s, plus virtually no chance of rain. In short, it’s going to be flawless outside, and this block party happening outside Tampa's Straz Center on Sunday, Oct. 9  is a truly perfect opportunity to see the best of Tampa Bay music. The lineup on the arrival plaza stage features a wife and husband (songwriter-singer Shelby Sol, rapper Jinx), a fast-rising glam-rock act (Roxx Revolt & the Velvets) and uke-strumming local treasure (Ari Chi) play. On Straz Center's Riverwalk stage, Opera Tampa takes over for performances featuring talent like Best Of The Bay-winning actor Matthew McGee and award-winning musician director Jeremy Douglass. There’s even a “Kidchella” at the Patel Conservatory and silent disco. Oh, the whole event is free, too.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Middle Eastern#Food Drink#Byblos Tampa 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
397
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy