ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Best OG of the restaurant scene quietly holding it down forever

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
For 36 years now, Maryann Ferenc and Chef Marty Blitz have held the reins at Mise en Place, a tried and true staple of the Tampa Bay restaurant scene that consistently puts some of the area’s best food on the table year in and year out. More than a constant example of the roots of Bay area fine dining, Mise also served as a training ground for Tampa cooks who’re now pushing the scene into the national spotlight with concepts of their own.
miseonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Straz Center's Sunday Block Party among best live music events happening in Tampa

This weekend's weather calls for temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s, plus virtually no chance of rain. In short, it’s going to be flawless outside, and this block party happening outside Tampa's Straz Center on Sunday, Oct. 9  is a truly perfect opportunity to see the best of Tampa Bay music. The lineup on the arrival plaza stage features a wife and husband (songwriter-singer Shelby Sol, rapper Jinx), a fast-rising glam-rock act (Roxx Revolt & the Velvets) and uke-strumming local treasure (Ari Chi) play. On Straz Center's Riverwalk stage, Opera Tampa takes over for performances featuring talent like Best Of The Bay-winning actor Matthew McGee and award-winning musician director Jeremy Douglass. There’s even a “Kidchella” at the Patel Conservatory and silent disco. Oh, the whole event is free, too.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Tampa, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Tampa, FL
Restaurants
City
Tampa, FL
Elizabeth R.

4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in Tampa

I Ai Sushi is an undiscovered treasure. It doesn't appear like much from the outside, yet the inside is cozy, elegant, and serves delicious meals. They are located in the Carrollwood district of Tampa and provide an extensive selection of Japanese sweets, including those that are difficult to get, at extremely inexpensive costs.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mise En Place#Fine Dining#The Roots#Blitz#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
paradisenewsfl.com

Sea Dog Brewing Co. Celebrates 5 Years by Adding Breakfast

Sea Dog Brewing Co. wanted us to say thank you for the local support and “Cheers to five years! October 31st is our fifth anniversary party. Please stop in and have a pint on us with a purchase of appetizer.” General Manager Charlie Breakiron said. “We now open daily at 8am, serving the best local coffee and developing a reputation for “the best biscuits and gravy on the beach. It’s a 110-year-old recipe.”
TREASURE ISLAND, FL
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
397
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay has served the Tampa Bay area for more than 33 years with its cultural and news coverage. Our news desk's mission has always been the same: To further create a more informed public and contribute to the formation of a just community by offering a consistent and free medium that is critical, fair, and focused on highlighting underserved and underreported voices and opinions.

 https://www.cltampa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy