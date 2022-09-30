Best OG of the restaurant scene quietly holding it down forever
For 36 years now, Maryann Ferenc and Chef Marty Blitz have held the reins at Mise en Place, a tried and true staple of the Tampa Bay restaurant scene that consistently puts some of the area’s best food on the table year in and year out. More than a constant example of the roots of Bay area fine dining, Mise also served as a training ground for Tampa cooks who’re now pushing the scene into the national spotlight with concepts of their own. miseonline.com
