News Channel Nebraska
Omaha shooting injures two teens
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two teenagers were injured in a shooting in Omaha Saturday night. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 37th and W St. in response to a call for shots fired at 11:41 p.m. They did not find any victims or a scene when they arrived.
WOWT
Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 2
Summer-like warmth sticks with us to start the week before a fall chill arrives. Warehouse fire in Omaha industrial area shows large plumes of smoke. A fire in downtown Omaha kept firefighters busy Sunday. Lincoln single-car crash kills 6. Updated: 5 hours ago. Six people are dead after a single-car...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: Six killed in Lincoln car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A fatal car crash killed five men and one woman early Sunday morning in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to 56th and Randolph St. at 2:16 a.m. after a call from one of the people in the vehicle. The owner of the phone reportedly told officers that they were in a severe crash but the owner stopped responding to their phone.
WOWT
6 dead after car hits tree in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead as a result of a one-car crash that Lincoln Police describe as the worst in recent history there. It happened around 2 a.m. in a residential area near 56th and Randolph. Police responded to a 911 call from an automated iPhone emergency...
News Channel Nebraska
1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was injured in an Omaha shooting early Saturday morning. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 6339 N 36th Ave at 2:16 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. Officers said the call was upgrading to a shooting when they found a...
WOWT
Suspected murder-suicide in Bennington leaves 2 dead
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are dead after a suspected murder-suicide. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, officers with Bennington Police and members of the Sheriff’s Office went to the area of 158th and North 4th Streets in Bennington at 1:38 a.m. Friday. When law enforcement...
News Channel Nebraska
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
KETV.com
2 teens shot, walk into hospital
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a shooting that injured two teens. OPD said they responded to a shots fired called Saturday night near 37th and W streets. When they arrived to the location, they did not locate victims or a scene. Officers were then dispatched to Bergan...
UPDATE: 6 people killed in Sunday morning crash in Lincoln
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash that killed six people on early Sunday morning.
KETV.com
Lincoln Police: Sixth person dies after fatal crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A sixth person has died after a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of Randolph Street in east-central Lincoln, according to Lincoln police. Officers said the 24-year old woman taken to the hospital early Sunday morning died from her injuries. Police said the driver, a 26-year-old man, is dead. The four other passengers of the vehicle, all men between the ages of 21 and 23, died at the scene.
KETV.com
One person hurt in two vehicle crash downtown
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say a gray SUV ran a light and crashed into another vehicle at 16th and Douglas streets. One person went to a hospital for injuries. Investigators said they issued citations at the scene.
News Channel Nebraska
Cornfield fire west of Highway 50
SYRACUSE – Firefighters responded Sunday to a cornfield fire west of highway 50 and 34. Avoca and Weeping Water firefighters responded with mutual aid from Murdock and Eagle.
klkntv.com
Missing inmate from Lincoln Community Correction Center
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Tabitha Viktora failed to return to the facility Friday night from her job in the community. Viktora started her sentence on July 29 , 2020. She was sentenced to six to 10 years on a charge of attempted robbery out of Douglas County. She has a parole eligibility date of January 14, 2023 and a tentative release date of January 11, 2025.
News Channel Nebraska
Mills County Sheriff identifies man found dead in Missouri River
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A body found earlier this year in the Missouri River has been identified. According to the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, the body of an unknown man was found in the Missouri River on April 23, 2022. The man’s remains were found north of a...
KETV.com
Prayer walk Friday night for 13-year-old homicide victim
OMAHA, Neb. — Community members are gathering to honor a 13-year-old homicide victim. Omaha police said Lenny Rodriguez was shot and killed late Wednesday night. Rodriguez was an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School. "He was a good person to talk to. He actually always had peoples' backs. He...
KETV.com
Neighbors react to two bodies found in Bennington home
What happened inside a Bennington home early Friday morning remains a mystery, but we know two people died and neighbors are stunned. A well-being check led deputies to the home near 158th and Fourth Streets. They forced their way in, then found the bodies. Investigators are not saying how the...
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: La Vista man found dead on Highway 275 was hit by vehicle
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities say a La Vista man who was found dead on Highway 275 earlier this month was hit by a vehicle. The Dodge County Sheriff says 27-year-old Yashua Martinez of La Vista, formerly of Georgia, was found dead on Sept. 22. Sept. 22 around 2:30 p.m.,...
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested for second degree murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in a home near North 65th Street and Madison Avenue, just east of Lincoln Northeast High School on Thursday. On Thursday at 2:41 p.m. officers responded to a call of a check welfare. where the caller reported a...
thebestmix1055.com
DCSO says man died as result of car-pedestrian collision
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Friday released the cause of death of Yashua Martinez. On Sept. 22, deputies responded to a call at about 2:30 p.m. of a body discovered by construction crews on U.S. Highway 275 south of Morningside Road. The highway was shut down at Morningside for about seven hours while the incident was investigated.
knopnews2.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
