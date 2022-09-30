Mayor Declares State of Emergency

Mayor Allen Joines declared a state of emergency at noon Sept. 30 as a precautionary measure in the event that the remnants of Hurricane Ian cause “widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property” in the city.

The declaration makes the city eligible for federal reimbursement of certain expenses it might incur in responding to the storm.

The state of emergency applies only to the city of Winston-Salem and will remain in effect until modified or rescinded.