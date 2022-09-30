NC State at Clemson: How to watch, storylines to follow, latest weather

Clemson will host NC State on Saturday. John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLEMSON — At one point this week, it appeared as though Saturday’s game between Clemson and NC State could be reminiscent of the Notre Dame game played at Clemson a few years back.

Early weather reports were calling for lots of wind and rain in the Upstate this weekend due to Hurricane Ian.

However, the latest forecast is calling for the rain to be gone by Saturday and for there to only be cloudy skies.

According to weather.com, it will be 59 and cloudy when College GameDay broadcasts from Clemson at 9 a.m. on Saturday. At kickoff, it is expected to be 65 and cloudy with a small chance of rain and not much wind.

That should be good news for both passing attacks. Here is more info on Saturday’s game:

NC State at Clemson game info

Teams: No. 10 NC State (4-0) at No. 5 Clemson (4-0)

When: Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500); Clemson, South Carolina

Betting line: Clemson is favored by 7 points.

Series history: Clemson leads 59-29-1. NC State won last year’s meeting in Raleigh.

Television channel: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe)

Stream online: Watch ESPN

What to watch for

Whoever wins this game will be in a good spot as far as the ACC Atlantic Division and earning a spot in the ACC Championship game. Florida State also looks like a serious contender for the Atlantic, but either way this will be a huge win.

This is the first time that both Clemson and NC State have been ranked in the top 10 in the AP Poll for this matchup.

Clemson can tie the ACC record for most consecutive home wins with a victory Saturday. The Tigers have currently won 36 straight home games dating back to 2016.

The Tigers can extend the nation’s longest active winning streak. Clemson currently holds that mark with 10 consecutive wins.

Clemson depth chart

OFFENSE

QB — D.J. Uiagalelei (Cade Klubnik)

RB — Will Shipley (Kobe Pace or Phil Mafah)

WR — Joseph Ngata (Adam Randall)

WR — Beaux Collins or E.J. Williams

WR — Antonio Williams or Brannon Spector

LT — Jordan McFadden (Tristan Leigh)

LG — Marcus Tate (Collin Sadler or John Williams)

C — Will Putnam (Trent Howard or Ryan Linthicum)

RG — Walker Parks (Bryn Tucker)

RT — Blake Miller (Mitchell Mayes)

TE — Davis Allen (Luke Price)

TE — Jake Briningstool (Sage Ennis)

DEFENSE

DE — Myles Murphy or Justin Mascoll

DT — Tyler Davis or Ruke Orhorhoro

DT — Bryan Bresee or Ruke Orhorhoro

DE — KJ Henry (Kevin Swint)

SLB/NB — Barrett Carter (Malcolm Greene or Wade Woodaz)

MLB — Jeremiah Trotter Jr. or Keith Maguire

WLB — Trenton Simpson (LaVonta Bentley)

CB — Sheridan Jones or Nate Wiggins

SS –- Andrew Mukuba (R.J. Mickens)

FS — Jalyn Phillips or Tyler Venables

CB — Fred Davis or Nate Wiggins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K — BT Potter (Robert Gunn)

P — Aidan Swanson (BT Potter)

KO — BT Potter (Robert Gunn)

LS K — Philip Florenzo (Holden Caspersen)

LS P — Holden Caspersen (Philip Florenzo)

H — Drew Swinney (Clay Swinney)

PR — Will Taylor (Antonio Williams)

KR — Will Shipley or Kobe Pace