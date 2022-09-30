ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Chris Rodriguez will help Kentucky's Passing Attack

By Nick Roush
 4 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky fans feverishly await for the return of Chris Rodriguez. The Kentucky running back will inject some much-needed energy into the run game at Ole Miss, but he does so much more than run over would-be tacklers. Will Levis will look even better with No. 24 in the backfield. Here’s how.

Improved Play-Action Passing

Kentucky’s prolific pro-style attack has made average quarterbacks look like superstars. It’s why Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo started in the Super Bowl. The quarterback-friendly offense earned its mantra because of its use of the play-action game, particularly to create explosive plays.

Rich Scangarello has used it at Kentucky, albeit sparingly, thanks to the inadequate rushing attack. Linebackers do not have to respect the run fake, allowing them to pin their ears back and attack Levis. The play-action pass’ effectiveness has decreased week-by-week for Kentucky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkVNT_0iGu3Kmx00

Opposing defenses will be forced to hesitate on run-fakes to Chris Rodriguez. If they don’t, he’ll burn them. When they do, Will Levis will get an extra second or two to find an open wide receiver downfield.

Pass Protection

It’s no secret that Will Levis has been hit more than anyone would like to see. It’s fun to tee off on a quarterback. Meeting Chris Rodriguez in the hole… that’s a different story.

“You see him run the ball and you know he’s physical. He’s just like that in pass protection too,” Levis said this week. “It’s not fun when a guy’s coming free to meet Chris n the backfield. When he knows his stuff and he’s on it in the pass protection game, which he was all of last year and we know he will be from here on out, he’s an asset for us. Defenses know it’s not going to be easy to get around him. He takes pride in that for sure.”

People Forget Chris Rodriguez has Hands

We all remember his last carry, the go-ahead touchdown in the Citrus Bowl. You might have forgotten about the other touchdown he scored against Iowa, a 5-yard reception on the first drive of the game. Of course, Chris Rodriguez is not known for his hands, but he is ready to show them off. Folks at Fan Day got a little tease of what’s to come this fall.

