ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Cover Story – Amber vs. Cancer: Strength and perseverance mark Amber Howland’s battle against cancer

By Alyssa Dearborn
Syracuse Woman Magazine
Syracuse Woman Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIAcF_0iGu2xo900

As a young breast cancer survivor, Amber M. Howland is hoping that by sharing her story, it will help save the lives of other women.

“You can take a terrible situation and just stay at home,” said the Syracuse resident. “But nobody would benefit from me keeping quiet. If one woman hears my story and decides to get a mammogram, then I’ve done my job.”

Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 37, and suddenly found herself having to make an overwhelming number of critical decisions about her future. “I have learned so much through my journey that I want to share with other young women,” such as breast cancer treatment and prevention options, genetic testing and egg preservation, she said.

At the same time, Amber has also become an advocate for raising awareness about rarer forms of cancer because “they don’t get a lot of attention,” she said. In May, she participated in the “Cycle for Survival” event in New York City, raising more than $11,000 for the rare cancer research studies being conducted at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

She will be launching her second fund-raising campaign for the organization this fall to participate in the 2023 event. Amber cycled on an indoor bike for four hours during this year’s gathering with hundreds of other cyclists.

The center is researching new treatment options for several types of rare cancers, including sarcomas, which develop in the bones and soft tissues, including the fat, muscles, nerves and blood vessels.

While undergoing her own radiation treatment, she started the “Amber Vs. Cancer” initiative, after realizing she could use the large amount of attention given to fund-raising for breast cancer research to put the spotlight on other lesser-known forms of cancer. Amber is working to support new and better treatment options for these patients, who are often young children.

Although breast cancer is primarily found in older women, nearly 10 percent of all new cases in the United States are diagnosed in women younger than 45 years of age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These cancers are likely to be hereditary, more aggressive and discovered at a later stage, making them more difficult to treat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vEKtX_0iGu2xo900

Amber didn’t plan on getting screened for breast cancer until she hit her 40s. But the unexpected loss of her mother in February of 2021 changed her mind.

“My mother died of cancer,” said Amber. “She had been misdiagnosed, and it was found throughout her body. We’re not sure where it started.”

She decided to ask her doctor about ordering a mammogram. At the time, the doctor didn’t think she was at risk because of her younger age, but ordered the screening test at Amber’s request. “I actually put it off for a few months because there didn’t seem to be a sense of urgency, and I was still grieving the loss of my mother,” she said.

Amber went for her mammogram in November of 2021. She was told an ultrasound would also be needed because of her dense breast tissue, a common issue with younger women. “The technician started chatting with me, and then she got really quiet,” said Amber. “I knew something was wrong and I became emotional. She told me to just breathe.”

A physician came into the room and told Amber they needed to perform a biopsy and send it for testing. “He said they found something on the ultrasound, and they weren’t sure what it was, but it most likely not cancer,” she said. “But something in my gut told me it was.”

When the results came back, her worst fear was confirmed. Amber was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. Her life was suddenly on a fast track for survival.

There were treatment options to discuss and other critical decisions that needed to be made. Amber chose to have lumpectomy surgery, followed by radiation treatments.

The next decision she had to make caught her off guard. Amber was told the radiation treatments could potentially affect her fertility, making it difficult, if not impossible, to become pregnant in the future.

She was given the option of collecting her eggs through in vitro fertilization (IVF) and creating fertilized embryos for frozen storage.

“I was in the hospital room the night before Thanksgiving,” said Amber. “I was told that if I wanted to have children, I would need to start IVF the following week.”

For Amber, it was a clear choice. “I had always wanted to be a mother,” she said. “I told my husband, Mark, who was my boyfriend at the time and was in the room with me, that we needed to make some embryos.”

Amber was feeling fortunate because her breast cancer was caught in the early stages, and her surgery and radiation treatments were successful. Her comprehensive health insurance plan through her job covered most of her diagnostic and treatment costs, along with the IVF therapy, so she did not face a financial crisis because of her cancer diagnosis. “I know for some women, that is not always the case,” she said.

She has a strong support system with her husband, Mark Smith, whom she married this past June. “I knew I could handle breast cancer, but I also needed a partner to help me handle it,” she said. “Mark is the best.” Amber has been supported by her younger sister, Lindsey, who also lives in Syracuse. “But I learned quickly that when you are declared cancer free, that is just the starting line,” she said.

After her treatment, Amber was tested for the gene mutations that put women at higher risk for breast cancer, and was found to have one (a mutation in the lesser-known ATM gene). It meant there was up to a 60 percent risk that her cancer would return over her lifetime.

Amber has made the difficult decision to have a double mastectomy (surgery to remove both breasts) in the future as part of her cancer prevention plan. For now, Amber is being monitored and checked every six months with alternating mammograms and MRI testing.

She plans to wait on having a mastectomy until after she becomes a mother.

Amber and her husband recently met with a cancer fertility specialist at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. She was advised to remain on her medication to suppress her estrogen levels until next June, and then she will be able to be off the medication for a year.

“I was given hope after that meeting,” Amber said. “I was given a choice about my future.” If a pregnancy does not work out, the couple will consider adoption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xw1s6_0iGu2xo900

Amber is urging young women to understand their breast cancer risk and be proactive about their health. Treatment works best if cancer is detected in the early stage.

“I’m fortunate because I have options,” she said. “A lot of people don’t find out until it’s too late.”

She is hoping to spread awareness about breast cancer and to raise funds for the next “Cycle for Survival” through her website, www.amberhowland.com, along with her social media accounts: @ambervscancer on Instagram, and Amber Smith on Facebook.

“I want to continue getting my message across about the need to support funding for rare forms of cancer,” while also urging young women to find out their risks for breast cancer, she said.

Amber is no stranger to fund-raising. Before her cancer diagnosis, she was already helping others.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Amber raised $12,854 for the Food Bank of Central New York, along with supporting more than 100 struggling businesses (primarily restaurants) by promoting their updated hours and curbside pickup options on her social media sites.

A longtime runner, Amber raised the funds by completing 620 miles in 108 days (an average of roughly six miles a day) as part of a 1,000K virtual challenge run started during the pandemic by the One NY organization.

She decided to sign up for the virtual run just a few weeks after the pandemic hit, in May 2020, to help deal with the stress of being homebound, and to continue being active.

“I also decided that I wanted it to be bigger than me just running,” she said. “I had dinner with my sister one night, and I came up with the idea of having a charity aspect to my run.”

She arranged with the Food Bank of Central New York to have a link from her website directly to their landing page where people could donate.

“At that time, I wanted the money to stay in the community where people could immediately see the results,” Amber said. “I was able to take my anxiety and fear about COVID-19 and turn it into something positive.”

Her “Amber Vs. Cancer” initiative is now taking her fund-raising efforts nationwide, to help those battling rare forms of cancer receive the attention they deserve, she said.

“Anyone can do this type of fund-raising,” Amber said. “I really believe that people want to help others, but they may not know how. If you give them the chance, people will come forward and help.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountybusiness.com

Son Joins Father’s Dental Practice in Fulton

He may be the boss—but to dentist Benjamin Fruce, he’s still dad. “It depends on what context,” Ben laughed. “Sometimes he’s ‘dad’ and sometimes he’s Dr. Fruce.”. The younger Fruce recently joined Advanced Dental Arts in Fulton as a full-time dentist. His...
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Bruce Coville Halloween Writing Contest 2022: Mystery at Mousewell Manor

Editor’s note: Children’s writer Bruce Coville of Syracuse has once again written the beginning of a Halloween story - and he needs an ending. Finish the story and send it to us. Winners will be chosen in each of three groups: kindergarten through third grade, fourth and fifth grades, and sixth and seventh grades. (See contest rules below.) Winning entries will be published on syracuse.com and in The Post-Standard.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

Respite program offering struggling kids some stability, safety in Utica

The House of the Good Shepherd provides treatment, education and support programs for children and families, and now, a new respite program. The new voluntary program serves children between the ages of 8 and 18. Children can stay in this home for up to 21 consecutive days. At least two staff members will always be with the children.
UTICA, NY
wrvo.org

Syracuse University professor highlights risks of “quiet quitting” trend

Quiet quitting is a trend that many employees are hoping will make their work lives more bearable, but a local professor said there are risks to that way of thinking. Syracuse University Psychology Professor Kevin Antshel said even before the pandemic, organizational psychologists were seeing an increase in employee burnout due to low wages and work-related stressors. The COVID-19 era made that worse, leading to “The Great Resignation.”
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Smith
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels

Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Road2RecoveryCNY helping people overcome addiction

(WSYR-TV) — The numbers are scary. Opioid overdoses killed 186 people in Onondaga County last year. Over the last six years, those numbers have more than doubled. There is hope. Road2RecoveryCNY supports young adults who don’t have the money or insurance for long-term treatment. Tommy Desocio got help from Road2RecoveryCNY and because of it, he got sober. His mom Caroline has become a major advocate for the group since then.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Breast Cancer Treatment#Breast Surgery#Breast Biopsy#Diseases#General Health#Includi
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

13-year-old shot in Syracuse, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old teen were both shot on October 2 around 7:11 p.m., according to Syracuse Police Department. Officers found the 20-year-old was shot in the nose and the 13-year-old was shot in the hip after they arrived at Upstate Hospital. They were both taken to the hospital […]
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

As Amazon Faces Setbacks, Its CNY Fulfillment Center Is Growing

While Amazon has scrapped new warehouses and delayed some projects already under construction, it’s doubling its workforce in Clay to 3,000 workers. The headlines for the world’s second-largest company have been decidedly negative this year. Amazon hemorrhaged billions as e-commerce slowed coming out of the pandemic. A nationwide...
CLAY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Cancer
cnycentral.com

Test positive for COVID-19? Make sure you report it

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than two years after the pandemic started, we are still seeing people getting sick. However, not everyone is reporting their positive result, and that poses a problem for those trying to track the spread. With the uptick in COVID cases, there is a renewed effort...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NYS Music

All-Women F.I.R.E. Festival in Oswego Announced

On Oct. 16, the all-women F.I.R.E. festival will take place at the Oswego Music Hall from 1-5 P.M., featuring a wide variety of artists, musicians, and businesses. The F.I.R.E. festival was created by Jess Novak, who performs alongside the Jess Novak band. She has performed over all over the country, recorded multiple albums, and is an award-winning journalist. The festival was created because of the frustration caused by all-men lineups at festivals.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested

A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Connie Marie Sheltra – September 28, 2022

Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident. She was a graduate of...
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Syracuse Woman Magazine

Syracuse, NY
65
Followers
52
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse Woman Magazine is the No. 1 award-winning upscale magazine targeted specifically for Central New York's professional, community-oriented woman.

 https://www.syracusewomanmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy