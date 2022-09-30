Read full article on original website
Firefighters put out apartment building blaze in Norton Shores
Firefighters from several Muskegon County communities battled an apartment building blaze Sunday afternoon.
Two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County results in injury
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A two-vehicle crash resulted in one woman being transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, on the US 131 northbound ramp in Big Rapids Township, the sheriff's office said. A...
One pulled from water at Millennium Park, hospitalized
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday after he was pulled from the water at Millennium Park.
1 airlifted after crash involving combine in Wright Twp.
A Coopersville woman was airlifted to the hospital after a Friday afternoon crash in Wright Township.
Tenants displaced after fire at Muskegon apartment building
MUSKEGON, Michigan — A fire evacuated residents of a Muskegon apartment building Sunday morning, authorities say. The incident happened at the Tiffany Woods Apartments, located at 3298 Roosevelt Road. There were no injuries in the fire, but crews on the scene said the tenants will be displaced while the...
Mason Co. deputies looking for missing man
The Mason County Sheriff's Office needs your helping finding 69-year-old David Stravinskas who lives in Grand Traverse County, but was last seen near 6th Street and Pere Marquette Highway.
Construction of Muskegon Heights first new home in 17 years underway
Officials say, it’s a microcosm of things to come in Muskegon Heights, as the Career Tech Center in Muskegon, in partnership with Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps, poured the concrete foundation this week on the first new home to be constructed in over 17 years. Mirroring Muskegon’s successful...
Mecosta County Motorcycle Crash Leaves One Man Dead
An accident in Mecosta County on Friday left one man dead. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of 19 Mile Road and 220th Avenue in Green Township. A man from Big Rapids was heading eastbound on his motorcycle on 19 mile...
Former bank headquarters to become megachurch after $7M sale in Ottawa County
HOLLAND TWP. — A former bank headquarters building is set to become a megachurch in Holland Township after a $7 million sale. The church, which currently has about 1,800 congregants at its two current locations, expects to double the size of its congregation with the new facility, according to the pastor.
Top Headlines: Mancelona Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash Near Gaylord, and More
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night. Read More. Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. Read More. A 3-year-old girl...
Pickard Road fatal victim identified
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office identified the 75-year-old Stanwood woman killed in a Tuesday evening accident just northwest of Mt. Pleasant. Ruth Tebo was identified as the woman driving a 2017 Ford Escape in the 2200 block of East Pickard Road in Union Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her car veered off the road and hit two parked cars in a driveway, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Main.
Police arrest man accused of several vehicle thefts throughout Roosevelt Park
The Roosevelt Park Police Department says officers arrested someone who they believe is responsible for several recent thefts from unlocked vehicles throughout the city.
Two People Arraigned for Drug Charges Following Drug Operation in Mecosta County
Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a drug tip Wednesday, which they used to conduct a background investigation. Through the investigation, they identified Leslie Keech, 36, from Stanwood who was reportedly selling prescription narcotics.
Lake Co Sheriff: two people in custody after bank robbery, bomb threat
The Lake County Sheriff's Office reports two "persons of interest" in a bank robbery that triggered a school lockdown and evacuation.
New Boutique Comes to Manistee
William Travis is a veteran who crafts cutting boards. He wanted to create an outlet for other veterans to display and sell their art. “We only get a few hours of sleep or whatever it may be. And this is something to keep us active.” says Travis. He adds “So I wanted to be able to showcase my work along with other veterans work out there and try to help them get their products out on the market and sell.”
Isabella Co. Sheriff’s Office Releases Name of Woman Killed In Crash
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a woman killed in a crash on Tuesday. Deputies responded to a deadly crash in Union Township around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived to the scene on East Pickard Road, they found 75-year-old Ruth Tebo from Stanwood had died.
Mrs. Piper’s Pumpkin Patch in Osceola County Kicks Off First Fall Season
If you’re looking for something to do this Saturday and Sunday Mrs. Piper’s Pumpkin Patch in Osceola County is kicking off their first fall season Friday. They have pumpkin carving, storytelling and also carnival and hay rides. The owner previously had a pumpkin patch, but it dwindled out...
Lawsuit claims city shouldn’t have given away Muskegon Lake public access
MUSKEGON, MI – The owner of Muskegon’s downtown commercial port has sued the city, alleging it essentially gave away public property on Muskegon Lake that had public easement restrictions. The city in December 2021 transferred the property, which includes a driveway and public walkway along the lake, to...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Daves Tavern and Grill is no longer just a bar but a Muskegon ’food destination’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - From clam strips to Korean BBQ and hand-tossed pizza, Daves Tavern and Grill provides a homey and family-friendly atmosphere where people can enjoy a bite to eat and weekly game nights. Owners Daniel Taylor-Tubergen and Jason Tubergen first opened the bar and grill, at 8520 Holton...
