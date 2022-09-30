ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Two-vehicle crash in Mecosta County results in injury

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A two-vehicle crash resulted in one woman being transported to a hospital for her injuries, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at 10:24 a.m. on Saturday, on the US 131 northbound ramp in Big Rapids Township, the sheriff's office said. A...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Ludington, MI
Morning Sun

Pickard Road fatal victim identified

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office identified the 75-year-old Stanwood woman killed in a Tuesday evening accident just northwest of Mt. Pleasant. Ruth Tebo was identified as the woman driving a 2017 Ford Escape in the 2200 block of East Pickard Road in Union Township at approximately 7:30 p.m. when her car veered off the road and hit two parked cars in a driveway, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Main.
STANWOOD, MI
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
9&10 News

Two People Arraigned for Drug Charges Following Drug Operation in Mecosta County

Two people have been arraigned on drug charges following a drug operation in Mecosta County, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a drug tip Wednesday, which they used to conduct a background investigation. Through the investigation, they identified Leslie Keech, 36, from Stanwood who was reportedly selling prescription narcotics.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

New Boutique Comes to Manistee

William Travis is a veteran who crafts cutting boards. He wanted to create an outlet for other veterans to display and sell their art. “We only get a few hours of sleep or whatever it may be. And this is something to keep us active.” says Travis. He adds “So I wanted to be able to showcase my work along with other veterans work out there and try to help them get their products out on the market and sell.”
MANISTEE, MI

