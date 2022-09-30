Jordan Addison would run track at USC if not playing football

Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

It takes remarkable amounts of talent to play one sport at the Division I level. However, the players with the athleticism to do so are truly remarkable, like Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders. One of the players who, arguably, has the raw talent to play multiple sports is USC wide receiver, Jordan Addison. However, like many others, instead of playing two sports, Addison was forced to choose one over the other.

While speaking to the media following practice, Jordan Addison revealed that if he didn’t play football he would have run track.

“Track,” Jordan Addison said. “I like to play track–run track.”

“I get in the four by one [hundred meters] and the long jump. So, y’all contact the track coach. Tell him I want to try and run.”

USC’s track and field coach, Quincy Watts, should probably take Jordan Addison up on that offer. Addison is an incredibly talented athlete and it’s easy to see him dominating on the track.

Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s best wide receiver in 2021. He then transferred from Pitt to USC. Originally, Addison was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020.

Jordan Addison has a huge On3 NIL Valuation

Jordan Addison is among the most recognizable players in the country. As such, his On3 NIL Valuation is one of the highest in the country. In fact, his NIL Value is currently fourth in the country, at $1.7 million, behind only Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Caleb Williams.

