Tuscaloosa, AL

How to watch, listen to Alabama football vs. Arkansas

By Clint Lamb
 2 days ago
Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 2 Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) is back on the road this weekend against No. 20 Arkansas. Despite a top-20 ranking and close game last year at Bryant-Denny Stadium, the Razorbacks are 17.5-point underdogs to the Crimson Tide, according to VegasInsider.

Still, Alabama has struggled in true road contests over the last two years. In five road contests dating back to Florida in Week 3 of the 2021 season, the Crimson Tide are 4-1, but four of those five games have been decided by three or fewer points. Arkansas might be the toughest opponent in these games, too.

In order to get you ready for kickoff, we’ve collected all the pertinent information you’ll need for Saturday’s game, including TV info, how to listen, betting odds and a brief history of the series. Then next weekend, Alabama will be back in Tuscaloosa for a 7 p.m. showdown against Texas A&M.

When, Where

When: Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET)

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Ark.)

How to Watch, Listen

Broadcast: CBS

Crew: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst), Jenny Dell (sideline)

Live Streaming: CBS Sports App + fuboTV

Radio: ESPN Radio

Radio Crew: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons

Local Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network

Local Radio Crew: Chris Stewart (play-by-play), John Parker Wilson (analyst), Roger Hoover (sideline), Cory Reamer (Host)

How Else to Listen: List of all Alabama radio affiliates

ESPN College GameDay: 8 a.m. CT

Betting Information

Betting Line (VegasInsider): Alabama -17.5

Over/Under: 60.5

Series History

Series Record: 22-8-0 (Alabama leads)

Last Meeting: 2021 (Alabama won 42-35)

Win Streak: 14 games (Alabama) — 2007 game was vacated

Snap count observations from Bama’s win over Vanderbilt (Offense)

Snap count observations from Bama’s win over Vanderbilt (Defense)

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
