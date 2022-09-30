ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Eagle Newspapers

ShoppingTown Mall site plans presented

TOWN OF DEWITT – Conceptual plans for the redevelopment of the ShoppingTown Mall site were revealed Monday during a public informational hearing in front of the DeWitt Town Board. Andy Breuer, the president of Hueber-Breuer Construction, gave a “truncated” presentation of the overall vision for the future project, which...
DEWITT, NY
businesspartnermagazine.com

Commercial Decisions to Make a Business More Green

More and more businesses are going green due to government and market pressures; some of them are changing elements of their businesses while others are switching wholesale to green distribution channels and infrastructure. Make these decisions to improve the green status of your business or organization. Energy Supply. How green...
ECONOMY
businesspartnermagazine.com

Types of Businesses Most at Risk for Pest Infestations

No one wants to share their office with pests. Not only are they unsightly, but they can also spread diseases and contaminate food sources. Unfortunately, some businesses are more attractive to pests than others. Here are five types of businesses that are most at risk for pest infestations. 1. Food...
INDUSTRY

