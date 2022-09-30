ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Nick Saban reveals private discussions he had with Jalen Hurts ahead of his transfer to Oklahoma

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359JId_0iGu29CQ00
Kevin Liles | Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Jalen Hurts has been one of the early storylines of the 2022 NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles drafted the former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback in 2020 and he has developed into a young star as a pro. Nick Saban says he credits Jalen Hurts hard work for helping him to become the player he is over his time in Tuscaloosa and Norman until now.

Saban spoke about Hurts’ development during his radio show on Thursday night. He said his No. 1 critique of Hurts, especially as a player who wanted to go to the NFL, was that he needed to improve his passing game. That’s exactly what Hurts did heading into and during his final year at Alabama.

“To Jalen’s credit, and I think this is the biggest thing that helped him become an NFL quarterback, is he stayed at Alabama,” said Saban. “And I told him, ‘Look, you need to develop to become a better passer.’ You want to play in the NFL? You’re a great athlete. You have to focus on what you need to do every day in practice to become a better quarterback in the passing game. Decision making, judgment, accuracy, all those things. And, God bless him, he did it and he got better.”

From there, Hurts notably transferred to play for Lincoln Riley and the Sooners in 2019. He threw for over 3,800 yards and 32 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and 20 more scores. That campaign earned him an opportunity to win the Heisman that season. Before he even left Tuscaloosa, though, Saban said he did his best to help Hurts to that opportunity. While he originally was considering some other destinations, Saban helped him realize that Norman was where he needed to go.

“I think that’s what helped him when he went to Oklahoma. We made that decision together too. He said I’m gonna go to Miami or I’m gonna go to Maryland…I know those (OCs). I said who’s got the best players on offense? He said Oklahoma. I said that’s where you need to go,” Saban said. “If you’re gonna play quarterback, you’ve gotta have good players around you. I told him to do it knowing that we might have to play against them. But still it was best for him.”

Hurts has gone on to become an early season MVP candidate during the Eagle’s 3-0 start to the season. His dual-threat ability has made him one of the most exciting, dynamic players in the league. While Saban taught him plenty, he says he credits Hurts for putting in the effort to become the caliber of player he is today.

“It’s worked out very well for him. I’m so happy to see how well he’s doing…It’s great.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Predicts Major Quarterback Controversy

After Georgia's struggles in Mizzou on Saturday night, ESPN's Paul Finebaum foresees a quarterback controversy brewing in the Bulldogs program. Recapping Week 5 with colleague Matt Barrie, the college football personality tossed out the idea that UGA could could have an issue on its hands if this kind of QB play bleeds into other weeks.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

College Football World Saddened By Kirk Herbstreit Video

Kirk Herbstreit's heartbreaking video has everyone in tears on Sunday morning. The Amazon Prime NFL analyst and ESPN college football analyst has a busy fall schedule, causing him to spend several days away from home at a time. This is especially tough on his dogs. Herbstreit shared a heartbreaking video...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Maryland State
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
Local
Alabama Football
City
Norman, OK
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Miami, OK
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Lane Kiffin could be on the move, names key suitor

Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll released

College football rankings are getting updated heading into Week 6 of the 2022 college football season, and the new Associated Press Top 25 was released on Sunday afternoon. In the B1G, the top 2 teams of Michigan and Ohio State remained undefeated with wins in conference play. Penn State also kept up its undefeated season and moves into the top 10 following a win over Northwestern.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Lincoln Riley
The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Blasts Prominent SEC Head Coach

Paul Finebaum has never been afraid to go after college football head coaches. Finebaum made an appearance on the SEC Network following Texas A&M's Week 5 loss to Mississippi State and blasted head coach Jimbo Fisher for how his team looked. “Somebody texted me yesterday during that game one of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Updated Coaches Poll Top 25 released following action-packed Week 5

When the dust settled on Week 4, all eyes turned towards Week 5. When last week’s rankings were revealed, the action-packed slate for this past weekend was obvious. The action certainly didn’t disappoint, with plenty of upsets and tight finishes for teams throughout the rankings. Following Saturday’s games in Week 5, the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll has been revealed, featuring significant movement and plenty of teams that weren’t included in last week’s top 25.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Sooners
On3.com

Paul Finebaum expects Lance Leipold to exit Kansas as star continues to rise

Lance Leipold has become one of the coaching stars of the college football season with an undefeated record at Kansas. After a 2-10 first season, Leipold has the Jayhawks off to their first 5-0 start since 2009. While plenty wish to think this is the start of great things to come in Lawrence, others realize this means he won’t be with the program much longer.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Sports
University of Oklahoma
On3.com

Rising 2023 CB Tyler Scott decommits from Arkansas State

Mableton (Ga.) Pebblebrook three-star cornerback Tyler Scott has announced his decommitment from Arkansas State. “First of all I want to thank GOD and the whole Arkansas State staff specifically (coach Jay Simpson) for believing in me early during the process with that being said I will be decommitting from Arkansas State,” Scott tweeted Sunday.
JONESBORO, AR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
70K+
Followers
74K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy