ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Guest commentary: Pay It Forward

By Alyssa Dearborn
Syracuse Woman Magazine
Syracuse Woman Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18EjBq_0iGu14gA00

Life was good! My husband and I married in August 2014. My youngest son was a sophomore in high school and all our adult kids were healthy and thriving. We were also proud grandparents to a beautiful granddaughter. I had a job that I loved. I had the best family and friends anyone could wish for. I was on top of the world. Until I wasn’t.

On March 24, 2015, my life as I knew it changed forever. After a routine mammogram I was told I had breast cancer. At 51 years old my life would change forever. My treatment began with 16 grueling rounds of chemotherapy. This was followed by a double mastectomy and then reconstructive surgery.

Fast forward to January 2016. Treatment and five surgeries were behind me. My hair was starting to grow back. I began my 10 years of Tamoxifen treatment. I could endure unpleasant and painful side effects if the cancer was gone! I could be ‘back to normal.’ At least that’s what well-meaning people would say.

Most cancer patients are so focused on treatment and beating cancer. What came next blindsided me. What do I do now? How should I feel? When the phone rings I expect the worst. When I experience a little ache or pain, I panic. I was raw inside and the thought of facing any unwelcome news was more than I could handle. Many survivors have a form of PTSD after treatment and don’t realize it.

I had many angels along my journey. The kindness of a friend helped me to face my fear of chemo. When I asked how I could ever repay her she said, “Pay it forward.” Throughout my journey I have seen many friends diagnosed with cancer. It makes me sad and angry! I had to do something small to make a difference.

My friend’s words stayed with me. One of the main things I did was to start volunteering with the American Cancer Society (ACS). This enabled me to connect with so many others who have been impacted by this disease – whether as patients, survivors, thrivers, or caregivers. I also learned more about how the programs that ACS supports make a difference to those battling the disease and their families. For example, Road to Recovery provides free rides to those who otherwise couldn’t get to treatment. Hope Lodge provides free lodging for those who need to travel far for further testing or treatment. And the support line is available 24/7 at 1.800.227.2345 for those who need someone to talk to anytime or to get non-biased cancer information to make an important decision about their cancer journey.

I have experienced how important it is, not only to raise awareness and funds for research, but also to support the programs and services the ACS provides. Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is taking place on Oct. 16 in Clinton Square in downtown Syracuse. I invite you, your family, friends, and co-workers to join me in walking the 2.0-mile course to raise much needed funds for research, education, advocacy, and patient service programs. The dollars we raise offer hope to so many and the event provides all of us – breast cancer survivors and thrivers, patients, caregivers, and families – a chance to be seen and heard!

This October, commit yourself to making a difference. Schedule your mammogram (if you are of screening age) or encourage those you love to get screened and sign up today at www.MakingStridesWalk.org/Syracuse. Let’s pay it forward – together – this October.

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Road2RecoveryCNY helping people overcome addiction

(WSYR-TV) — The numbers are scary. Opioid overdoses killed 186 people in Onondaga County last year. Over the last six years, those numbers have more than doubled. There is hope. Road2RecoveryCNY supports young adults who don’t have the money or insurance for long-term treatment. Tommy Desocio got help from Road2RecoveryCNY and because of it, he got sober. His mom Caroline has become a major advocate for the group since then.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Respite program offering struggling kids some stability, safety in Utica

The House of the Good Shepherd provides treatment, education and support programs for children and families, and now, a new respite program. The new voluntary program serves children between the ages of 8 and 18. Children can stay in this home for up to 21 consecutive days. At least two staff members will always be with the children.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Cover Story – Amber vs. Cancer: Strength and perseverance mark Amber Howland’s battle against cancer

As a young breast cancer survivor, Amber M. Howland is hoping that by sharing her story, it will help save the lives of other women. “You can take a terrible situation and just stay at home,” said the Syracuse resident. “But nobody would benefit from me keeping quiet. If one woman hears my story and decides to get a mammogram, then I’ve done my job.”
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
waer.org

City of Syracuse tree giveaway on the Onondaga Creekwalk

The City of Syracuse is giving away trees Saturday in an effort to restore and enhance the city’s tree canopy. The trees will be given away at a first come, first served basis on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the inaugural Mile Marketplace on the Onondaga Creekwalk at Kirk Park.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Connie Marie Sheltra – September 28, 2022

Connie Marie Sheltra, 67, a resident of the town of Oswego, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Oswego Hospital. Connie was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Theron Engle and Betty Jean (Gardenier) Engle. She was a life resident. She was a graduate of...
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breast Cancer Treatment#Breast Disease#American Cancer Society#Cancer Research#Tamoxifen
wrvo.org

Syracuse University professor highlights risks of “quiet quitting” trend

Quiet quitting is a trend that many employees are hoping will make their work lives more bearable, but a local professor said there are risks to that way of thinking. Syracuse University Psychology Professor Kevin Antshel said even before the pandemic, organizational psychologists were seeing an increase in employee burnout due to low wages and work-related stressors. The COVID-19 era made that worse, leading to “The Great Resignation.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse alumni create a boom in business on the hill

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse Alumni are returning to the hill this weekend for a series of reunions and events. Homecoming, commonly referred to as "Orange Central", brings generations of students back to campus, whether they graduated five years ago or fifty. With the return of alumni comes an increase...
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels

Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Cancer
oswegocountybusiness.com

For Sale: Your Very Own Restaurant

After surviving the pandemic many aging restaurant owners are retiring, leading to a glut of establishments for sale. Stephanie Goodsell worked at the same Pulaski diner for years before purchasing the business in 2016 and changing the name to Steph’s Place. After decades in the food service industry as...
PULASKI, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sysco Syracuse employees strike over working conditions

Warehouse workers and truck drivers have been picketing outside the Sysco building with signs since Tuesday, demanding better working conditions. One union member said he has been employed with the company for the past 13 years, and this was the worst things have been. “A lot of it is overworking...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

As Amazon Faces Setbacks, Its CNY Fulfillment Center Is Growing

While Amazon has scrapped new warehouses and delayed some projects already under construction, it’s doubling its workforce in Clay to 3,000 workers. The headlines for the world’s second-largest company have been decidedly negative this year. Amazon hemorrhaged billions as e-commerce slowed coming out of the pandemic. A nationwide...
CLAY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

John Mellencamp tour dates include 3 Upstate NY concerts

John Mellencamp is coming to Upstate New York next year for “Live and In Person” concerts. Mellencamp announced his 2023 tour dates Thursday, including a Wednesday, June 14, 2023, performance at the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse. No opening act has been named for the show, which begins at 8 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountybusiness.com

Working to Make Eastwood a Better Place

Developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner making his mark in Syracuse neighborhood. Last year, Syracuse developer and real estate broker Stephen Skinner, a Republican, challenged Democrat Peggy Chase in the race for 9th District Onondaga County legislator. It was his first run for public office. The 9th district is...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Syracuse Woman Magazine

Syracuse, NY
65
Followers
52
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse Woman Magazine is the No. 1 award-winning upscale magazine targeted specifically for Central New York's professional, community-oriented woman.

 https://www.syracusewomanmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy