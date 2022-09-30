QUANTUM Token Price Analysis: QNT token price is hovering around the long-term supply zone, will it continue the trend?

Read full article on original website
FIL Token Price Analysis: FIL token price is hovering around the demand zone, as it forms a reversal chart pattern will it give a breakout?
The FIL token price is trading at the demand zone on a daily time frame. The FIL token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of FIL/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.000290 with a decrease of 0.12% in the past 24 hours.
Ravencoin Price Analysis: RVN Tend towards Support Trendline, Will it Retest Trendline Again?
Ravencoin (RVN) has gained more than 15% in price in the last 24 hours. RVN price face retracement phase on the upper band of Bollinger Bands indicator. Ravencoin belonging to the bitcoin pair is in the green zone at 14.6% 0.00000186 satoshis. Ravencoin (RVN) recorded a new rally in September,...
ApeCoin Price Analysis: Are APES Getting Bored?
Apecoin is currently on a path for a sell off for upcoming days.The asset price is currently trading near $6.24 with a drop of 3% in the intraday session. Technical indicators of the APE are not favoring the bulls. Meanwhile, APE/BTC pair has seen a loss of 0.17% in the intraday session.
BNB Price Analysis: Will BNB Recover from this Intense Consolidation at 2021 Lows?
BNB price has been consolidating inside the horizontal range-bound area over the daily price chart. BNB crypto is trading at 20 and 50 EMA but is still below 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of BNB/BTC is at 0.01457 BTC with an intraday gain of 1.42%. BNB price...
Zilliqa Price Analysis: Will ZIL Crypto Sustain or get Detained on the Verge of Consolidation Phase?
Zilliqa price has been sideways between the price range of $0.030 and $0.050. ZIL crypto has slipped below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of ZIL/BTC is at 0.000001602 BTC with an intraday drop of 2.77%. As Zilliqa pricing has attempted to exit the consolidation phase,...
NEO Price Analysis: NEO Bullish Below The $10-Resistance, Will Breakout Occur?
NEO coin is trading higher near the $10 resistance level with 8.9% intraday gain. The 4-hours price scale is yet to be breached trading above the 20,50 and 100 DMA and 200-DMA. Last night, traders saw a 75% increase in trading volume. NEO coin gives its price a rebound from...
STELLAR Token Price Analysis: The XLM token price is trading above the demand zone forming a bullish chart pattern, what happens next?
The XLM token price is forming a triangle pattern in a daily time frame. The XLM token price is hovering around the supply zone on a daily time frame. The pair of XLM/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00000612 with an increase of 1.98% in the past 24 hours.
Reserve Rights Price Analysis: RSR Crypto Broke Out of an Interesting Pattern, What’s Next?
Reserve Rights price has successfully escaped the horizontal range-bound area over the daily price chart. RSR crypto has recovered above 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of RSR/BTC is at 0.0000004928 BTC with an intraday drop of 2.02%. Reserve Rights price has successfully recovered out of...
Ethereum Name Service Price Analysis: ENS Got Rejected from the Upper Range, What’s Next?
Ethereum Name Service price has been consolidating inside the horizontal range-bound area over the daily price chart. ENS crypto is trading above 20, 50 and 100-days DMA but is still below 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of ENS/BTC is at 0.0008219 BTC with an intraday drop of 1.03%. While...
Zcash Price Analysis: ZEC Trying to Recover Itself Back Inside the Channel, Will it Make it or Break it?
Zcash price has finally adapted the uptrend momentum over the daily price chart. ZEC crypto is trying to recover itself above 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of ZEC/BTC is at 0.002967 BTC with an intraday drop of 0.75%. Zcash’s price has fallen beneath a daily...
The Sandbox Price Analysis: SAND Accumulating Support to Re-Enter The Consolidation Phase!
The Sandbox price is trying to accumulate support from bulls to enter the consolidation phase. SAND crypto still falters below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of SAND/BTC is at 0.00004934 BTC with an intraday drop of 1.61%. The Sandbox price is trading with downward momentum...
IOTA Price Analysis: MIOTA Facing Correction after Escaping the Falling pattern!
IOTA price has been declining after escaping the descending triangle pattern over the daily price chart. MIOTA crypto is above 20 and 50 EMA but falters below 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of MIOTA/BTC is at 0.00001498 BTC with an intraday drop of 8.56%. On the daily...
Lido DAO Price Analysis: LDO Crashes Near Resistance Zone, Price likely fell 10% ahead
Lido DAO (LDO) price seems to be in a slow sideways decline among the horizontal range. The LDO coin is decreasing below the 20 and 50 DMAs in the 4-hours price scale. The LDO/BTC pair price in the red zone by 12.2% at 0.0000967 Satoshis. The Lido DAO (LDO) tokens...
Nexo Price Analysis: NEXO Capitalization Fell From $600 Million, More Decline Expected Ahead
NEXO token started moving decline after slipping below the bullish trendline. Last night sellers succeeded in closing the daily price candle below the green moving lines of the EMA Ribbon indicator. Market Cap declined below the $500 Million worth last night. Along with the entire market cap of the cryptocurrency...
Enjin Price Analysis: ENJ Bulls have Placed Buying Orders at Yearly Low, Wait for The Right Time
Enjin Coin (ENJ) is about to retest the yearly low of $0.378. ENJ price is trading below important moving averages like 20, 50, 100 and 200. Speculators saw a 57% increase in trading volume as compared to the previous night. The consolidation phase brings a lot of expectations for investors...
Ravencoin Price Analysis: Know Some Interesting Facts about RVN the Bitcoin Blockchain!
Ravencoin price has declined after testing the $0.0785 resistance level on 14th September. RVN crypto is slipping below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of RVN/BTC is at 0.000001844 BTC with an intraday drop of 2.90%. The Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency Ravencoin has demonstrated several encouraging traits throughout...
EOS Price Analysis: EOS Crypto has Dropped below an Interesting Pattern, Know Whereabouts!
EOS price has slipped below the lower trendline of the consolidation phase over the daily price chart. EOS crypto is trading below 20, 50, 100 and 200-days Daily Moving Average. The pair of EOS/BTC is at 0.00005851 BTC with an intraday drop of 3.84%. Since August 14th, the cost of...
