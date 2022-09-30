Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!

