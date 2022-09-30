Read full article on original website
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
Reflections where an old courthouse stood.
The old downtown San Diego Superior Court building that once stood on Broadway was demolished over two years ago. On the vanished courthouse’s large city block a 37-story mixed-use tower, called West, has risen. The project is now rapidly approaching completion. New windows installed on the building’s exterior have...
San Diego faces possible lawsuit over death of pedestrian hit by car on Torrey Pines Road in La Jolla
The attorney for the widow of Howard Wilson, 70, alleges 'dangerous conditions' at the crosswalk where Wilson was hit in February.
Road Runner Sports opens first southbay location in Otay Ranch Town Center
Roadrunner members no longer have to go to northern San Diego for apparel. The fitness store is set to open its newest location here in the southbay on October 7, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. The weekend-long event is kicking off at 4 p.m. with an...
Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park
The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
La Mesa Oktoberfest kicks off this weekend
It's the first day of October and many across the county are celebrating Oktoberfest.
San Diego County city named one of the best place to live for families in the U.S. by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one city in San Diego County making the winner’s list.
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
Honor Flight San Diego’s first ever all-Vietnam veteran flight lands to hero’s welcome
A total of 85 Vietnam veterans returned home Sunday from Washington D.C. for Honor Flight San Diego’s first-ever all Vietnam veteran flight.
All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season
For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
The bioluminescence waves are back in San Diego
The waves in the ocean, are once again glowing on Wednesday night. The Red Tide is back and bringing with it, quite a spectacular show along our coast.
Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego
It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
