San Diego, CA

Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide – Sept. 30-Oct. 2 – Boos & Brews

It’s October. That really only means two things. Pumpkin everything you say? Well, yeah. Playoff baseball? A rare blessing indeed in San Diego, but sure. No, we’re talking Oktoberfest and Halloween. Seems like every month celebrates beer in some way in San Diego, but this is the time of year that the revels take on a Germanic cast. Throw in some boos to boot and we’ve got all we need to make our ride to Oct. 31 complete.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria Kings

Birria Kings is a birria focused Mexican food truck here in Chula Vista, San Diego! They have everything birria related that you could possibly think of and all of it is so seriously delicious. Their food truck is located in Chula Vista, in the parking lot of a plaza surrounded by stores and markets. There is often a bit of a line for this food truck so be sure to plan ahead and go earlier than you might expect if you want to get some delicious Mexican food!
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Reflections where an old courthouse stood.

The old downtown San Diego Superior Court building that once stood on Broadway was demolished over two years ago. On the vanished courthouse’s large city block a 37-story mixed-use tower, called West, has risen. The project is now rapidly approaching completion. New windows installed on the building’s exterior have...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Massive Mexican Restaurant and Bar Coming to North Park

The sought-after, multi-lot site at the northeastern corner of 30th and University that’s been vacant for years won’t sit empty for too much longer as an enormous new restaurant and bar has just begun construction in the space. Ringing in at 4,600-square-feet and due to be completed in February 2023, this will be Death By Tequila’s third location in San Diego and its most ambitious yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

All Things Spooky in San Diego County for the Halloween Season

For all the ghoulish and the ghouls, there are Halloween events for everyone in San Diego County. Some are for the less brave with only a few frightening characters, others will have you petrified. Here’s a list of Halloween events that are sure to get you ready for the absolutely bone-chilling holiday.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Point Loma man recalls missing doomed PSA Flight 182 that crashed in San Diego

It’s been 44 years since the collision of PSA Flight 182 with a single-engine Cessna over North Park took the lives of 144 people and devastated hundreds more in 1978. On each Sept. 25 anniversary, mourners gather to place 144 flowers and write the names of the victims in chalk along the sidewalk by a bronze memorial bearing their names at Dwight and Nile streets.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

San Diego Measure C would raise coastal zone height limits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Nov. 8 San Diegans will either approve or disprove SD Measure C which would raise the coastal zone height limit in the Midway District past thirty feet. This lift in height limits would affect the region’s skyline and landscape, but allow for more infrastructure...
SAN DIEGO, CA
travelingmom.com

10 Must-See Places to Visit in October

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Whether you are looking to marvel at trees bursting with vibrant fall colors, attend fall festivals or see creepy destinations to celebrate Halloween, there are many great places to visit in October. You can even still enjoy warm weather and beach time, if that’s what your heart desires! From the beer in Germany to apple cider in New England, here are some top picks for an October getaway.
SAN DIEGO, CA

