ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WATCH: Will Levis showed off his golden pipes in middle school concert

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHgD9_0iGu0VDV00
Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is a man of many talents. Most folks know him as the guy who throws 40-yard touchdowns on a weekly basis while wearing the blue and white. Heck, he may the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. But for as great as his arm his, Levis’ vocal cords may be even more magnificent.

Ahead of Kentucky’s road game against Ole Miss, ESPN’s Chris Low reposted a video from the UK QB’s grandmother which showcased his singing talent way back in the eighth grade. Check out the clip below to see Will Levis belt out the 1980 Daryl Hall & John Oates hit “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” alongside a choir full of fellow middle-schoolers.

Not half bad for a guy who spends the majority of his time throwing footballs and drinking mayonnaise-mixed coffee.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Football
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

Good Morning CaneSport 10.5.22

CaneSport weekly Xavier Restrepo and Tyrique Stevenson blogs presented by Gonzalez & Cartwright personal injury attorneys. First up this morning in your Miami Hurricanes news?. Well, be sure to tune in tonight at 8 p.m. for The Lamar Thomas Show. Also stay tuned later this morning for an update with coach Mario Cristobal after practice.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

Buckeyes 'anxious' to have star tailback TreVeyon Henderson back on field

COLUMBUS — Ohio State was able to run the ball with ease against Rutgers without star running back TreVeyon Henderson. But the Buckeyes won’t have to do that much longer. Ohio State coach Ryan Day believes his team has a good chance to have the former five-star prospect and current superstar Henderson back on the field this week. Henderson was a late addition to the status report and did not appear in the 49-10 win over Rutgers.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryl Hall
Person
John Oates
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
70K+
Followers
74K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy