WATCH: Will Levis showed off his golden pipes in middle school concert

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is a man of many talents. Most folks know him as the guy who throws 40-yard touchdowns on a weekly basis while wearing the blue and white. Heck, he may the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. But for as great as his arm his, Levis’ vocal cords may be even more magnificent.

Ahead of Kentucky’s road game against Ole Miss, ESPN’s Chris Low reposted a video from the UK QB’s grandmother which showcased his singing talent way back in the eighth grade. Check out the clip below to see Will Levis belt out the 1980 Daryl Hall & John Oates hit “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” alongside a choir full of fellow middle-schoolers.

Not half bad for a guy who spends the majority of his time throwing footballs and drinking mayonnaise-mixed coffee.