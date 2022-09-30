Read full article on original website
Kelly pulls slightly ahead; Arizona governor race in dead-heat in CBS News poll
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Democratic Incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly is pulling ahead of Republican candidate Blake Masters in a recently released CBS News poll. There’s a strong majority of people supporting him as well, specifically 50% of those polled by CBS News & YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, who say they’re going to vote for Kelly because they like him. CBS News reports that he is “the most personally liked of the four statewide candidates.” Kelly leads with women, Hispanic, and younger voters, while Masters is upheld by older, White, and evangelical voters.
Grand Canyon Institute looks at how a school voucher expansion program could impact Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “How will the ESA expansion impact school choice?” and “How much will the ESA expansion cost taxpayers?”. Those are a few of the big questions the Grand Canyon Institute is trying to answer. Last month the non-partisan, independent think tank put together a report using a recent study done by the joint legislative budget committee to find out what could happen in the next few years once the school voucher expansion program takes effect in Arizona. It’s an issue with strong opinions on both side of the aisle.
Arizona gas prices could spike as OPEC announces major cuts oil production
When tough coaching goes too far and how to help your child cope. Author Vanessa Baker talks how parents can have conversations with their kids about what to do if they’re experiencing sexual harassment, bullying from coaches. CBS News poll on Arizona Senate race released. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Lawsuit alleges Maricopa County election officials favor Democrat poll workers over GOP
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Arizona filed a lawsuit against the Maricopa County election officials, claiming they favored Democrats when hiring poll workers for the August primary. In a statement to far-right media organization Breitbart, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Arizona GOP Chairwoman...
Clean-up underway after tornado hits community near Williams
Downed power lines sparked roughly seven fires around the Phoenix area. Trees were snapped and uprooted in the rural community, while parts of homes and sheds were littered across roads and yards. Parts of I-17 in Phoenix shut down due to damage from high winds. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at...
Strong storms in northern Arizona; tornado damages homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a warm start to our morning with a low of 79 degrees, eight degrees above our average low temperature. On Monday afternoon, we will see temperatures above average with a high near 100. Our average high this time of year is 95 degrees. Some...
Chance of evening showers for Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the 70s, and Wednesday afternoon, we will see a high of 96 degrees. Plenty of sunshine during the day, but later this evening, some model runs are showing a chance of rain showers. Some of these storms could produce pockets of heavy rain and strong winds. So it’s probably a good idea to anchor down the Halloween decorations this evening.
GALLERY: Viewers around Arizona share photos and videos from Monday’s intense storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Heavy winds, rain, and even hail surprised many Arizonans Monday afternoon, leaving many without power and storm damage to their neighborhoods and homes. In northern Arizona, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit near Williams. Several Arizona’s Family viewers...
Tuzigoot offers glimpse of ancient Arizona
CLARKDALE, AZ (Arizona State Parks and Arizona Highways TV) - Tuzigoot is a 110-room prehistoric pueblo in Arizona’s Verde Valley. The name is Western Apache for “crooked water,” for a bend in the nearby Verde River.
Inflation and your credit score amid rising inflation
Gas prices in Arizona surge due to refinery problems maintenance, experts say. Arizona drivers have seen gas prices spike in the last week and experts say it’s because of oil refinery problems and maintenance. On Your Side warns of hurricane charity scams. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:11 AM...
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
Thousands without power, parts of I-17 reopen after dust storm slams Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thousands of people are without power and damage was reported all over the Valley as a dust storm moved from the west into parts of the Phoenix area on Monday afternoon. Arizona Department of Transportation officials say I-17 southbound is closed at Dunlap and Peoria avenues as a precaution after strong winds hit the Valley Metro’s light rail bridge project near the freeway. Northbound I-17 reopened at Dunlap just before 10 p.m., but officials didn’t say when southbound would open. Arizona’s Family meterologists report wind gusts were over 50 miles per hour in the area.
