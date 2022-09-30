Read full article on original website
Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason
Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Neuroscientist gives Tua advice: Shut your season down and don't play for the Dolphins again
During an appearance on CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie & Perloff”, neuroscientist Chris Nowinski tore into the Dolphins for their handling of Tua Tagovailoa.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Horror as stand COLLAPSES on cheering football fans with at least 14 injured in terrifying footage
FANS feared for their lives when part of a roof collapsed in a football stadium and crashed down on supporters below. Followers of Chilean footy giants Colo-Colo caused TWO advertising hoardings at the Estadio Monumental David Arellano to collapse during a fan send-off before this weekend's clash with Universidad Catolica.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett’s Relationship Timeline
Support off the field! Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have been going strong since 2020. Prescott was picked by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in 2016 after playing college football at Mississippi State. Buffett, for her part, earned a civil engineering degree from Southern Methodist University in […]
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
Jerry Jones Asked If Cooper Rush Could Keep Starting Job Once Dak Prescott Returns
With Dak Prescott on the mend, he's expected to regain the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback job as soon as he's healthy. But does the calculus change for Cowboys owner Jerry Jones if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well?. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones made it clear...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Eli Apple had message for Tyreek Hill after Bengals beat Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill entered Thursday night’s game looking for revenge against Eli Apple, but the Cincinnati Bengals cornerback walked out of the stadium a winner. While Hill put up some big numbers, Apple was pleased with the result. Hill talked some smack to Apple during the...
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Edi-torial: Self-inflicted wounds, questionable officiating, enough to do in Saints against Vikings
The Saints have tasted some bitter defeats, but Sunday’s 28-25 loss to the Vikings in London may take it to a whole new level. The Saints did enough to shoot themselves in the foot again. New Orleans lost the turnover battle, 2-1, and was flagged for 10 penalties for 102 yards. That usually gets you […]
Consultant who cleared Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to game fired by NFLPA
The NFL Players Association has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo last weekend, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Saturday. The person who confirmed the firing, which was first reported by...
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals
Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
Vikings WR Adam Thielen is wearing Ted Lasso cleats and they are perfect
With the Minnesota Vikings set to take on the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, home of Tottenham Hotspur F.C., you had the feeling that one of the players might give a nod to Ted Lasso. Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is that person. Thielen took the...
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season
Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
How to Watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints - NFL London Series | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction
A special “rise and shine” edition of NFL action will see two teams get set to battle in the motherland on Sunday, as Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings take to the gridiron against the New Orleans Saints in London. Minnesota Vikings (2-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (1-2)
