Minneapolis, MN

Brittany Mahomes destroyed the KC Star and for a great reason

Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for a take they shared about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Brittany Mahomes didn’t hold back on destroying the Kansas City Star for sharing a take on her husband, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The article by the KC Star, titled Letter: The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes always keeps his eye out for himself, discusses the idea that Mahomes only cares about himself and not his team.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 'Football Is Back' By Sharing Her and Sterling's Outfits

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will welcome a baby brother for 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye early next year Patrick Mahomes's wife and daughter are serious about their game-day fashion. The family celebrated the first Sunday of the NFL season with Patrick taking the field for the Kansas City Chiefs and his wife and 18-month-old daughter, Sterling Skye, cheering him on. Brittany Mahomes, who is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, shared some photos cradling her bump in a mustard-colored maxi dress with a white, short-sleeved button down over it...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Second Head Injury in a Week During Game Against Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa, who also suffered a concussion on Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, was taken to a hospital for head and neck injuries Thursday Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, suffered head and neck injuries in Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The 24-year-old athlete was then taken to the hospital to receive a thorough examination, the Dolphins' official Twitter account shared Thursday night. Later, the team tweeted that Tagovailoa was "expected to be discharged from the University...
Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
