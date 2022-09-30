ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, KY

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
County
Lincoln County, KY
City
Lexington, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Houses on the hill show God's amazing love

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The tornadoes that rocked west Kentucky last December also tore through Campbellsville. Two families who lived on a hill in mobile homes decided to ride out the storm on the fateful December night. It wasn’t long before they regretted the decision. One home – and the two brothers who lived in it – were spared only because the trailer was caught by trees after flipping over the hill. They had to be cut out from the trailer through the roof.
CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police accepting applications for troopers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Applications are being accepted this month for people who want to become Kentucky State Police troopers. State police say current law enforcement officers also may apply for the accelerated program. The deadline to apply is Oct. 28. The upcoming cadet class is scheduled to start Feb....
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Hunters#Lincoln Navigator#The Air Force
wnky.com

New burning rules limit to before 6 a.m., after 6 p.m.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Kentucky’s forest fire hazard season begins tomorrow, which means new burning rules. You can only burn before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m. from October 1 until December 15. During this time frame, the winds are more calm, humidity is up and in cases where you...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
KENTUCKY STATE
hamburgjournal.com

Hamburg Neighborhood News for Lexington, KY – October 2022

Clark County received $464,000 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding which will help renovate the Clark County Community Servicesbuilding. Clark County Community Services provides families with clothing, food, utilities and housing assistance. They also provide Senior Commodities Monthly Food Boxes through their work with God’s Pantry.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Iraq
WTVQ

5 people hospitalized after ambulance, pickup truck wreck

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WTVQ) – In Wayne County, a car wreck between a pickup truck and ambulance Saturday sent 5 people to the hospital. The Monticello Police Department says at 5:12 Saturday afternoon, the ambulance and pickup truck crashed at the intersection of North Main Street and the KY 90 bypass.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky drops five spots in newest Coaches Poll

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cats are down to No. 13 in the latest Coaches Poll after a road loss to now No. 9 Ole Miss. Others receiving votes: Cincinnati 140; LSU 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke 1.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

The Great Escape of Corbin owners look back on four years of business

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - What started as a random idea with friends has now turned into a staple of entertainment for Southeast Kentuckians. “I was with a friend of mine, we were sitting in the garage, and we had done a couple of escape rooms before, so we decided to open one up,” said Justin Howard, co-owner of The Great Escape.
CORBIN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy