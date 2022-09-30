Read full article on original website
Fatal crash causes internet outages in Portland metro
A fatal crash on SW Scholl's Ferry Road knocked out service for thousands of Xfinity customers and caused headaches for Timbers ticket holders on Sunday.
Answering a question on Highway 20
That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
‘We’re in a war’: Tires slashed on more than 50 vehicles in one Northeast Portland neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dozens of cars rested on rims in the Roseway neighborhood of Northeast Portland Sunday morning, the remnants of an overnight attack in which someone slashed the tires of more than 50 vehicles parked along Northeast 72nd Avenue all the way to Northeast 77th. "With my car...
Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland
Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
School starts in Newberg amid divided community, exacerbated problems
Your browser does not support the audio element. The day before school started in Newberg, a parent was told the school bus would drop off her daughter at one of the district’s middle schools. But her daughter, who has disabilities, is in high school. “That was clearly not going...
Two people in hospital after serious Vancouver car crash
Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Vancouver.
This Oregon city among safest in the U.S. for trick-or-treating
Halloween is known for scary and spooky decorations, but when it comes to trick-or-treating, parents want their kids to feel safe.
Portland woman injured in hit-and-run, angered by city's response
PORTLAND, Ore. — Angie Jenkins is nursing a broken tailbone and some bruises after a hit-and-run on Saturday, Sep. 24. Jenkins said she was at the intersection of Northeast 112th and Wygant Street when a man driving a minivan ran a stop sign and hit her truck. After pulling...
Due To Rising Temperatures, The Heat In Oregon’s Schools Is Getting Worse
One Portland middle school’s teachers recorded 100-degree temperatures and a 124-degree heat index in September. Another middle school reached 90 degrees and 106 heat index. One Portland high school had a 95-degree interior and a 99-degree heat index. Portland Association of Teachers vice president Jacque Dixon reported at a...
'Trying to prevent these problems from happening again and again' | City, police and owner attempt to address problem property in St. Johns
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the last couple of years neighbors in St. Johns have voiced their frustrations and fears when it comes to a piece of private property at the end of N. Midway Avenue. They explained what started off as a homeless camp — out of sight, and out of mind — became a hotbed for illegal activity.
Tires punctured on more than 50 vehicles in NE Portland
Police are asking the public for information about the late Friday or early Saturday vandalism.More than 50 people had the tires on their vehicles slashed in Portland's Roseway neighborhood late Friday or early Saturday. No one has been arrested. According to the Portland Police Bureau, shortly before 9 a.m. Sept. 1, a resident in the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue called police about having two tires punctured overnight. The officer then found more than 30 people within the area of Northeast 72nd to 77th between Sandy and Alameda also suffered tire damage. As the investigation continued, another 20 victims in a multiblock area west of Roseway Heights Middle School. There may be more victims. Police said anyone who needs to make a police report can go to their online reporting site and reference case number 22-263990. Photographs and invoices with damage costs also are beneficial. Anyone with home surveillance cameras also is asked to check their footage. If anything suspicious is noticed, officials ask that you email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention North NRT. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Wrong-way driver killed in crash, other driver arrested on DUII charge
One man died and another was arrested after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 5 early Friday.
Police Certificates Of Officers Will Be Canceled If The State Board Votes To Do So
There have been allegations leveled against nearly a dozen law enforcement officers in the state of Oregon, including two who have served with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police. These allegations include allegations of theft and driving while under the influence of alcohol. The Department...
Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans
City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
Salem Police release photos of vehicle involved in Sept. 28 fatal hit-and-run
The Salem Police Traffic Team say they’ve identified the vehicle involved in last Wednesday’s fatal hit and run, which led to the death of 66-year-old pedestrian Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer. Investigators are now asking for tips on finding the following pickup truck:. 1998 dark blue Chevy...
Bookended by bodies, a bloody 24 hours shakes Portlanders
A server headed to work at Sushi Ichiban in Portland’s Old Town was delayed Friday morning because her bus had to be detoured around the scene of a fatal stabbing on West Burnside Street and Northwest Third Avenue. When the same sushi server clocked out of work at the...
Rising temperatures leave Oregon schools grappling with excessive heat
At the beginning of September, temperatures recorded by teachers in one Portland middle school reached 100 degrees, with a heat index of 124 degrees. Another middle school hit 90 degrees, with a heat index of 106. At one Portland high school, it was 95 inside, with a heat index of 99.
His grandmother was forbidden to speak Lingít in school. Now, school is helping him reclaim it.
Eechdaa Dave Ketah, originally from Ketchikan, is a teacher and artist in Portland, Oregon. He's taking Lingít language classes at the University of Alaska Southeast. “Having the opportunity to learn the language has been so powerful in my journey,” he says. (Photo provided by Eechdaa Dave Ketah)
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
