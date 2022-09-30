ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Jones

The Independent

Alex Jones claims his furious Sandy Hook trial rant at crying victim families ‘destroyed’ their lawyer

Alex Jones has bizarrely claimed that his irate outburst during testimony at the second defamation trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies did more damage to the opposition than himself.The Infowars host fumed at reporters outside the court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Friday morning as his defence attorney Norm Pattis was inside telling the judge he would waive the right to cross examine Mr Jones.Mr Pattis said he hoped the move would “lower the temperature” in court and that Mr Jones will take the stand at a later point in the trial as a witness for the defence.Tensions flared...
The Independent

Alex Jones mocks Sandy Hook parents and calls them ‘crisis actors’ in video shown to jury

The jury in the second defamation trial of Alex Jones has been shown a video of the Infowars host mocking the parents of Sandy Hook victims.Footage shows the conspiracy theorist referring to parents as “crisis actors” and accusing them of “method acting”.“It’s just the fakest thing since the $3 bill,” Jones says.During the trial, the jury was also shown how Infowars’ audience - and company revenues - grew exponentially following the Sandy Hook tragedy.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More InfoWars rep says Alex Jones’s audience grew exponentially after Sandy Hook massacreInfoWars rep says Alex Jones’s audience grew exponentially after Sandy Hook massacreAlex Jones claims his book has sold more copies than 'any Harry Potter'
The Independent

Alex Jones trial updates: Sandy Hook dad recalls stranger’s vile verbal assault after 4 years of Infowars lies

Alex Jones’s second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has finished its third week in Connecticut court.The jury heard emotional testimony from family members after a tense conclusion to the previous week’s proceedings, when the Infowars host delayed his return to the witness box following a rant at reporters outside the courthouse.His own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him, and he is now expected to resume testimony as a witness for his defence next week.In his testimony, Jones shouted that he was “done apologising” for his egregious claims about the shooting under...
bloomberglaw.com

Alex Jones’ Infowars Bankruptcy Turns Spotlight to Family, Friends

Debtor’s connections include Jones family, former Infowars guest. Far-right conspiracist Alex Jones is facing heightened scrutiny as the bankruptcy of his Infowars parent company reveals a complicated web of corporate entities tied to his family and associates. Jones’ parents and sister control companies that are now looking to be...
TheWrap

Alex Jones’ Ex-Wife Says His Onscreen Mania Is Not an Act: He’s Crazy Like Charles Manson (Video)

“As a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging,” Kelly Jones says of the conspiracy theorist. Alex Jones’ ex-wife Kelly said that the over-the-top, frequently flipped-out persona you’ve seen onscreen in Alex Jones is not an act, that he’s even worse in real life and “kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson.”
Paul Gosar
Matt Gaetz
Alex Jones
The Independent

Voices: The bizarre Hurricane Ian conspiracy theories that we should’ve seen coming

More than 2 million people are without power after 155 mph winds and rain decimated large swaths of Florida during Hurricane Ian. We’ve seen floodwaters sweep cars, houses, and people away. And Americans have been united in our support and well wishes for the people of Florida. President Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) have once again put their differences aside to coordinate their disaster relief responses. DeSantis even thanked Biden on Fox News for immediately approving Florida’s requests for funds and support. But not everyone has been so gracious.As the death toll mounts, we’re just now beginning to...
Reason.com

Libel Lawsuit Against Fox Over Claims That Businessman Was "COO" of "2020 Election … Cyber Pearl Harbor"

From Khalil v. Fox Corp., decided Monday by Judge Louis Stanton (S.D.N.Y.):. The plaintiff in this action is Majed Khalil, a Venezuelan businessman. During the course of the events giving rise to this action, he was also referred to as "Khalil Majed Mazoud." Defendants in this case are Lou Dobbs, Fox Corporation and Fox News Network, LLC. Defendant Lou Dobbs is a Fox personality, who hosted the show Lou Dobbs Tonight. Defendant Fox News Network, LLC is wholly owned by Defendant Fox Corporation …. The Complaint alleges that Dobbs was under contract with Fox during the time period when the allegedly defamatory remarks were made. The Complaint also alleges that Fox controlled multiple social media accounts related to Lou Dobbs, including a Twitter account in Dobbs' name, which has millions of followers.
The Associated Press

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to it grows. On Tuesday, using his Truth Social platform, the Republican former president reposted an image of himself wearing a Q lapel pin overlaid with the words “The Storm is Coming.” In QAnon lore, the “storm” refers to Trump’s final victory, when supposedly he will regain power and his opponents will be tried, and potentially executed, on live television.
