NASA has done it again. This time the space agency released incredible satellite images of the world’s largest waves. In fact, they are so massive they can be seen from space. According to NASA, our planet’s tallest waves hit the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, while the fastest wave pummeled into Hawaii.
The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the largest of its kind on Earth, estimated to stretch as far as 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from rim to rim. Walking non-stop, it would take a good two-and-a-half days to make it from one side to the other. The scars left by an asteroid collision some two billion years ago have long since been all but scoured away by the elements, leaving room for speculation over its true scale and the forces that created it. Now new research based on what's thought to be a more accurate simulation of the impact...
When NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, the daring but doomed probe was sending back some pretty incredible images -- but on impact, the screen faded to black. We couldn't see just how big of a dent DART made. Fortunately, many telescopes around the world...
Researchers Claim that the Tonga Eruption May Have Lasting Effect on Climate Change
The Tonga volcano shook the globe. However, the impact did not end with the eruption because the event could potentially affect climate change. According to scientists, the volcanic explosion in January's water vapor injection into the stratosphere may have a minor, if transient, warming impact. Studying the Tonga Eruption. Scientists...
It was possibly twice the size of the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs. It's a big week for asteroids, and not just because NASA's DART mission intentionally slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid. An ancient space rock is getting another chance in the spotlight as well. At roughly 62...
Nasa reveals stunning images of Earth’s biggest waves caught on satellite
NASA has shared stunning satellite images of the world's most "magnificent" waves - which are so big they can be seen from space. Earth's tallest waves were recorded smashing into the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, while the fastest wave barreled into Hawaii, in the satellite images released by the US space agency.
NASA's DART spacecraft is no more, but its final view is incredible.
The Italian space agency on Tuesday released the first images of the immediate aftermath of NASA slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid in a first-of-its-kind experiment on Monday. Why it matters: The undertaking — called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) — marked the first time humans have changed the...
Gassy volcanoes
For the better part of the last decade, I have been visiting such gassy volcanoes regularly to catch them just before, during or after an eruption. I have worked with other scientists and engineers to measure volcanic gases with a variety of devices attached to drones. Our latest research uses...
NASA wasn't about to miss the opportunity to capture its historic ambush of an unassuming asteroid with its most powerful space observatories. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released new images taken by the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes of the moment the DART spacecraft impacted the small asteroid Dimorphos.
Nasa has released images taken by the Webb and Hubble space telescopes that worked together simultaneously for the first time, capturing the space agency’s Dart spacecraft slamming into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday.Working in sync, the Webb telescope and its older counterpart, have shed more light on the cosmic event and battered asteroid, suggesting the collision was “bigger than expected”, said Ian Carnelli of the European Space Agency (ESA), according to AFP.“For the first time, Webb and Hubble have simultaneously captured imagery from the same target in the cosmos: an asteroid that was impacted by a spacecraft after a...
Ancient solar eclipse records reveal how Earth's rotation has changed
Newly discovered records of solar eclipses seen in the Eastern Mediterranean reveal how Earth's motion has evolved.
