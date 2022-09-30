ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Might Have Underestimated The Size of The Asteroid Behind Earth's Largest Crater

The Vredefort crater in South Africa is the largest of its kind on Earth, estimated to stretch as far as 300 kilometers (more than 180 miles) from rim to rim. Walking non-stop, it would take a good two-and-a-half days to make it from one side to the other. The scars left by an asteroid collision some two billion years ago have long since been all but scoured away by the elements, leaving room for speculation over its true scale and the forces that created it. Now new research based on what's thought to be a more accurate simulation of the impact...
Researchers Claim that the Tonga Eruption May Have Lasting Effect on Climate Change

The Tonga volcano shook the globe. However, the impact did not end with the eruption because the event could potentially affect climate change. According to scientists, the volcanic explosion in January's water vapor injection into the stratosphere may have a minor, if transient, warming impact. Studying the Tonga Eruption. Scientists...
Gassy volcanoes

For the better part of the last decade, I have been visiting such gassy volcanoes regularly to catch them just before, during or after an eruption. I have worked with other scientists and engineers to measure volcanic gases with a variety of devices attached to drones. Our latest research uses...
Webb, Hubble telescope images reveal Nasa Dart spacecraft slamming into asteroid was ‘bigger than expected’

Nasa has released images taken by the Webb and Hubble space telescopes that worked together simultaneously for the first time, capturing the space agency’s Dart spacecraft slamming into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday.Working in sync, the Webb telescope and its older counterpart, have shed more light on the cosmic event and battered asteroid, suggesting the collision was “bigger than expected”, said Ian Carnelli of the European Space Agency (ESA), according to AFP.“For the first time, Webb and Hubble have simultaneously captured imagery from the same target in the cosmos: an asteroid that was impacted by a spacecraft after a...
