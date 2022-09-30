Read full article on original website
Related
agupdate.com
Football night is community night, says high school coach
STANFORD, Ill. — Near the rural village of Stanford in central Illinois, bright Friday night lights draw people to a football field among the corn and soybeans. “You know it’s something big and something cool,” said the Olympia/Delavan Spartan’s football coach Eric Lyons of when those lights are shining.
WVNews
NIL has greatly changed things in college athletics
Name, image and likeness has quickly grown into a monster that is changing the face of college athletics. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA opened the opportunity for college athletes to make money of their Name, image and likeness. The NCAA didn’t really implement any NIL rules, but instead left it up to each state or each school to set their own standards.
Athletic training class gives students on-field experience
ZANESVILLE − Shortly after 10:30 on a Monday morning Miranda Ketcham's classroom at West Muskingum looks like doctor's office after a busy weekend. Students are sprawled across desks with taped ankles, others with long strips of tape on their legs, taking the sting out of shin splints. Most of the injuries are not real, although students with aches and pains do stop by from time to time. Instead, students are learning the ins and outs of sports medicine, including hands-on experience taping classmates' joints and limbs. ...
KCCI.com
What steps high school sports have in play to protect players from concussions
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many parents of student-athletes are talking about Thursday night's hit that took Miami Dolphin's quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game. The concern is directed toward student-athletes and goes beyond football. "The evolution of the football helmet has been dramatic," said Gary Swenson, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield organization holds ‘Ballers Ball’ to raise money for young athletes
The Springfield Ballers held their second annual Ballers Ball on Saturday to raise money so they can continue to provide affordable opportunities for youth athletes in the Greater Springfield Area. The Ballers provide programming to help mold well rounded athletes on and off the court.
Comments / 0