ZANESVILLE − Shortly after 10:30 on a Monday morning Miranda Ketcham's classroom at West Muskingum looks like doctor's office after a busy weekend. Students are sprawled across desks with taped ankles, others with long strips of tape on their legs, taking the sting out of shin splints. Most of the injuries are not real, although students with aches and pains do stop by from time to time. Instead, students are learning the ins and outs of sports medicine, including hands-on experience taping classmates' joints and limbs. ...

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO