Football night is community night, says high school coach

STANFORD, Ill. — Near the rural village of Stanford in central Illinois, bright Friday night lights draw people to a football field among the corn and soybeans. “You know it’s something big and something cool,” said the Olympia/Delavan Spartan’s football coach Eric Lyons of when those lights are shining.
NIL has greatly changed things in college athletics

Name, image and likeness has quickly grown into a monster that is changing the face of college athletics. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA opened the opportunity for college athletes to make money of their Name, image and likeness. The NCAA didn’t really implement any NIL rules, but instead left it up to each state or each school to set their own standards.
Athletic training class gives students on-field experience

ZANESVILLE − Shortly after 10:30 on a Monday morning Miranda Ketcham's classroom at West Muskingum looks like doctor's office after a busy weekend. Students are sprawled across desks with taped ankles, others with long strips of tape on their legs, taking the sting out of shin splints. Most of the injuries are not real, although students with aches and pains do stop by from time to time. Instead, students are learning the ins and outs of sports medicine, including hands-on experience taping classmates' joints and limbs. ...
