Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Weekly Road Closures: Oct. 1-7
The state Department of Transportation issued its weekly list of road and lane closures for Oct. 1-7. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11) — 1) MOUNTAIN VIEW TO VOLCANO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Shoulder closure on...
bigislandnow.com
Ironman World Championship needs volunteers – and fast with first race Thursday in Kona
With the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona less than a week away, race organizers are scrambling to find volunteers to fill about 4,000 shifts to help care for the approximately 5,000 participants. In the past, about 6,000 volunteers were needed to make the 17-hour, 140.6-mile swim, run and bike race...
bigislandnow.com
We got your maps: All you need to know on road closures during Ironman race days
Driving a car around West Hawai‘i during Ironman race day, or race days, in this case, is hectic. But it’s not impossible. For the first time in its four-decade history, Ironman is hosting two race days this year, Thursday and Saturday, but the double format is not the only change this year: Traffic patterns have been adjusted in some instances to try and make operating a car easier and safer while athletes endure their 140.6-mile journey.
bigislandnow.com
State of Hawaiʻi to implement electric vehicle infrastructure plan with federal funds
Following President Joe Biden’s announcement of the approval of all states’ Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment plans on Tuesday, the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will kick off implementation of its plan. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure is a new program under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed...
Comments / 0