Does Home Insurance Cover the Cost of Hurricane Damage?
The average homeowner insurance covers most aspects of hurricane damage, but you may be left paying thousands of dollars if you aren't covered sufficiently.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
What Financial Aid Is Available to Those Affected By Hurricane Ian?
President Biden approved federal disaster funds for nine Florida counties.
Marco Rubio Confronted for Voting No on Sandy Relief as He Asks for Ian Aid
Rubio argued on Sunday that a sweeping spending bill to help communities recover from Hurricane Sandy contained too much "pork."
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
Ian: FEMA says 1.3M Florida residents still without power (live updates)
Rescuers looked for survivors in Florida and authorities in the Carolinas were waiting to assess damages as the remnants of Hurricane Ian moved up the Mid-Atlantic coast early Saturday. Ian has been reclassified as a post-tropical cyclone and is no longer considered a hurricane, but it is shpaing up to...
Biden declares state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens into hurricane
President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian is on track to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming few days.The emergency declaration authorises the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide assistance if or when Ian makes landfall on the Sunshine State.Mr Biden has also postponed a trip to southern Florida which was scheduled for Tuesday in anticipation of the extreme weather event.The president had been expected to give a speech about Medicare and Social Security in Fort Lauderdale...
Satellites track monstrous Hurricane Ian as it threatens 'catastrophic' devastation in Florida
Hurricane Ian has grown into an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm above the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Florida landfall.
Hurricane Ian's Damage Estimate Ranks It Among the Top 10 Costliest Storms in US History
As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in parts of Florida this week, residents know they could sustain damage to their homes, vehicles, and other property. Analysts estimate the dollar cost of the storm’s structural damage, believing it could be one of the costliest natural disasters to date in the U.S., as Quartz reported. How high are the Hurricane Ian damage cost estimates so far?
Popculture
Hurricane Ian Intensifies as Category 4 Storm on Its Way to Florida
Hurricane Ian will make landfall soon, and it is approaching historic levels of strength. According to a report by CNN, the storm reached Category 4 wind speeds in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and near its eyewall the winds are nearly at the threshold for Category 5. It is expected to bring wind, severe rain and storm surges to the gulf coast.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian lashes Carolinas after slamming Florida
Hurricane Ian was on its way to South Carolina Friday morning after bludgeoning southwestern and central Florida, leaving catastrophic damage in its wake. The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which regained hurricane status after a brief span as a tropical storm, could bring "life-threatening storm surge" and hurricane conditions to the Carolina coast along with "flooding rains" across South and North Carolina and southern Virginia. It issued a hurricane warning for the entire South Carolina coast.
Hurricane Ian Tracker, Path Update as Storm Hurtles Towards South Carolina
Florida, Georgia and South Carolina face "life-threatening" storm surges as Hurricane Ian continues its destructive path north.
Hurricane Ian: N.J. sends National Guard to Florida after huge storm slams U.S.
New Jersey is sending 135 members of its National Guard to Florida, along with more than three dozen military and support vehicles, after Hurricane Ian devastated the state and knocked out power to millions of people, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday morning. The news comes after Ian made landfall Wednesday...
Only four Category 5 hurricanes have made landfall in the U.S.
Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm — but emergency management directors in southwest Florida are concerned it could reach a Category 5. Only five hurricanes that have made landfall in the U.S. have been labeled Category 5. Hurricane strength is measured on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. As the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration explains, the scale ranges from Category 1 — which has 75 to 95 mph winds and can cause damage to home exteriors, trees and power lines — all the way up to a "catastrophic" Category 5.A Category...
Insurers brace for $47 BILLION payout from Hurricane Ian as devastated Floridians share videos of their wrecked homes, cars and businesses - with many firms refusing to cover storm damage
Insurers are facing payouts of up to $47 billion from Hurricane Ian, in what could be the costliest Florida storm since Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Damage assessments are still in the early stages, but the scenes of devastation from Florida's Gulf Coast make it clear that thousands of homes have been damaged or destroyed by the monster hurricane.
Hurricane Ian Path Update, Tracker as Storm Rampages Through Florida
Florida will face further "catastrophic" flooding on Thursday as Hurricane Ian, which has knocked out power to more than 2.4 million people, continues east.
Phys.org
Ian could become 'catastrophic' Category 4 hurricane. NASA considers stashing rocket
Tropical Storm Ian was forecast to rapidly gain strength Sunday while racing across the Caribbean toward Cuba and threatening a big hit to Florida's west coast later in the week. Ian was 540 miles southeast of Cuba early Sunday, cruising northwest at 12 miles an hour with 50 mph winds....
Vox
A better solution to Florida’s hurricane problem
Hurricane Ian was not just a powerful storm, but a preview of what’s to come. Climate change is helping cyclones intensify faster, produce greater storm surges, and dump more rain — all of which makes hurricanes more destructive and expensive. One early assessment for Ian indicates it cost as much as $40 billion in property damage.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: storm makes second US landfall in South Carolina – as it happened
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
