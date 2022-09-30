ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SitI_0iGtxC7r00

Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:

Orange County:

Orlando

The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30, as long as it is safe for solid waste vehicles to travel.

Residents should place trash on the curb, bag yard waste and separate materials.

Residential and commercial trash pickup will be on Saturday, Oct.1, including pickups that were skipped on Wednesday. Pickups that were skipped on Thursday will be collected on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Brevard County:

Brevard County Waste Management will resume collection for Friday residential service customers on Friday, Sept. 30.

Residents who have pickups on Saturdays will have regular service on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Wednesday customers will be serviced on Saturday, Oct. 1. Recycling and yard waste will be serviced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The crew will pick up carted garbage, carted recycled items and contained yard waste around 6 a.m.

Waste Management will not be able to service customers who live on flooded or impassable streets. Bulky trash or yard waste will be collected once city and county officials determine how they will pick up the storm debris.

Flagler County:

Flagler County has canceled all garbage collection for Friday, Sept. 30.

Bunnell will resume residential and commercial garbage collection on Monday, Oct. 3.

Palm Coast and unincorporated Flagler County will resume garbage collection on the next scheduled weekday.

Seminole County:

No details have been released about trash and debris pickup for Seminole County.

Lake County:

No details have been released about trash and debris pickup for Lake County.

Volusia County:

No details have been released about trash and debris pickup for Volusia County.

Sumter County:

No details have been released about trash and debris pickup for Sumter County.

Osceola County:

Residential garbage and recycling collection resumed Friday. The county will not collect yard waste and bulk trash this week.

Thursday’s garbage collection was picked up Friday, and Friday’s pickup will happen on Saturday.

City of Kissimmee

The city of Kissimmee will resume solid waste services next week. Picking up and removing debris will be the first priority. There will not be any fees for residents regarding debris and bulk trash pickup.

Marion County:

City of Ocala

Ocala’s commercial sanitation routes will resume on Friday, Sept. 30 while residential routes that were scheduled for Thursday will be collected on Monday, Oct. 3.

This could push next week’s collection back by a one-day delay.

Citizens can call 352-351-6698 for any questions regarding pickup.

Residents who have already had their trash picked up during the week of Sept. 26 should not place additional items on the curb.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Floodwaters continue to rise in Osceola County

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Florida deputy shot, killed while serving warrant, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy has died after he was shot while serving a warrant in Polk County, authorities said. According to WFTV, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Lane, 21, and other deputies responded to Foxtown South early Tuesday to arrest Cheryl Lynn Williams, 46, who was accused of failing to appear on a methamphetamine possession charge. Williams pointed “a very realistic-looking BB gun” at the deputies, who opened fire, striking Williams and Lane, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Biden surveys hurricane-ravaged Fort Myers by helicopter

FORT MYERS, Florida — (AP) — President Joe Biden toured hurricane-ravaged areas of Florida on Wednesday, surveying storm damage by helicopter and encouraging local residents on foot alongside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The political foes pledged to put that rivalry aside and marshal federal, state and local help to rebuild homes, businesses and lives.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Brevard County, FL
Government
City
Bunnell, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WDBO

South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WDBO

Biden and DeSantis join together in Ian recovery effort

FORT MYERS, Florida — (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Biden praised DeSantis' handling of...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
MORNING VIEW, KY
WDBO

Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: 'We're not going to leave'

FORT MYERS, Florida — (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Hurricanes#Trash Collection#Yard Waste
WDBO

Skydiver dies after parachute malfunctions in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. — DeLand police said a skydiver died Tuesday after a parachute malfunction. Police said they are investigating at DeLand Municipal Airport after the man died following a “hard landing.”. Police said they will release additional updates when they become available. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
DELAND, FL
WDBO

Meet Fenrir: Michigan pet named tallest living domestic cat

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — At more than a foot-and-a-half tall, a Michigan house cat is the latest member of his distinguished feline family tree to enter the record books. Fenrir Antares Powers, a 2-year-old Savannah cat, measured 18.83 inches on Jan. 29, 2021, tall enough to make it into the Guinness World Records 2023 edition as the tallest living domestic cat, WDIV-TV reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDBO

California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDBO

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WDBO

The Satanic Temple takes aim at Idaho, Indiana abortion bans

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Religious organizations have long been involved in the debate over Idaho's strict abortion laws, with Catholic priests, evangelical Christian groups and others frequently lobbying lawmakers and filing legal briefs in support of abortion bans. Now The Satanic Temple is also weighing in. The...
IDAHO STATE
WDBO

Texas executes inmate who fought prayer, touch rules

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — A Texas death row inmate who challenged state prison rules that prevented his pastor from touching him and praying aloud during his execution was put to death Wednesday. John Henry Ramirez, 38, was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, according to The...
TEXAS STATE
WDBO

EXPLAINER: Tax cut trend reaches two-thirds of states

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — (AP) — States brimming with cash are cutting taxes at a rapid pace. With the enactment Wednesday of an income tax cut in Missouri, about two-thirds of U.S. states have adopted some sort of tax relief in 2022. For taxpayers, the trend means billions...
MISSOURI STATE
WDBO

FBI arrests Ohio pastor who shouted 'mission accomplished' at Capitol on Jan. 6

Federal authorities arrested an Ohio pastor Wednesday for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Bill Dunfee, 57, was arrested on felony charges of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, in addition to five misdemeanors. Dunfee serves as the pastor at the New Beginnings Ministries Warsaw and used the pulpit to express the baseless belief that President Biden stole the 2020 election.
OHIO STATE
WDBO

Colorado baker fighting ruling over gender transition cake

DENVER — (AP) — The Colorado baker who won a partial Supreme Court victory after refusing on religious grounds to make a gay couple's wedding cake a decade ago is challenging a separate ruling he violated the state's anti-discrimination law by refusing to make a cake celebrating a gender transition.
COLORADO STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
89K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy