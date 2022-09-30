Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian

Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection.

We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:

Orange County:

Orlando

The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30, as long as it is safe for solid waste vehicles to travel.

Residents should place trash on the curb, bag yard waste and separate materials.

Residential and commercial trash pickup will be on Saturday, Oct.1, including pickups that were skipped on Wednesday. Pickups that were skipped on Thursday will be collected on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Brevard County:

Brevard County Waste Management will resume collection for Friday residential service customers on Friday, Sept. 30.

Residents who have pickups on Saturdays will have regular service on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Wednesday customers will be serviced on Saturday, Oct. 1. Recycling and yard waste will be serviced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The crew will pick up carted garbage, carted recycled items and contained yard waste around 6 a.m.

Waste Management will not be able to service customers who live on flooded or impassable streets. Bulky trash or yard waste will be collected once city and county officials determine how they will pick up the storm debris.

Flagler County:

Flagler County has canceled all garbage collection for Friday, Sept. 30.

Bunnell will resume residential and commercial garbage collection on Monday, Oct. 3.

Palm Coast and unincorporated Flagler County will resume garbage collection on the next scheduled weekday.

Seminole County:

No details have been released about trash and debris pickup for Seminole County.

Lake County:

No details have been released about trash and debris pickup for Lake County.

Volusia County:

No details have been released about trash and debris pickup for Volusia County.

Sumter County:

No details have been released about trash and debris pickup for Sumter County.

Osceola County:

Residential garbage and recycling collection resumed Friday. The county will not collect yard waste and bulk trash this week.

Thursday’s garbage collection was picked up Friday, and Friday’s pickup will happen on Saturday.

City of Kissimmee

The city of Kissimmee will resume solid waste services next week. Picking up and removing debris will be the first priority. There will not be any fees for residents regarding debris and bulk trash pickup.

Marion County:

City of Ocala

Ocala’s commercial sanitation routes will resume on Friday, Sept. 30 while residential routes that were scheduled for Thursday will be collected on Monday, Oct. 3.

This could push next week’s collection back by a one-day delay.

Citizens can call 352-351-6698 for any questions regarding pickup.

Residents who have already had their trash picked up during the week of Sept. 26 should not place additional items on the curb.

