ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
conroetoday.com

Who killed Willie Williams?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim was walking their dogs when shot and killed in the 7600 block of Phoenix Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm and shot the victim. Afterwards, the suspect fled the location in a gray 4-door Nissan sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment

HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man’s decomposing body found wrapped in blankets in an apartment closet in Texas

HOUSTON — A man’s decomposing body was found wrapped in blankets in an apartment closet in Texas. According to KPRC, Houston Police Department officers were called out to an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, on Monday after employees of the complex called 911. The employees told dispatch that they noticed there was a “foul odor and insects near the odor of the unit.”
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?

SPRING, TX -- On September 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 22300 block of Bridgestone Ridge Drive in reference to a Theft. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that between the hours of 6:30 am to 7:51 am, a male suspect made unlawful entry into a cell tower facility and stole copper wire, fiber wire and aluminum wire before fleeing the location on foot.
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

HPD investigating deadly shooting in Acres Homes

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Acres Homes. Houston police say a 25-year-old man was shot around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road, near West Gulf Bank Road and Garden City Drive. Officers found...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Tx
KHOU

Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?

HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woodlands Online& LLC

Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy