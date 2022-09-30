Read full article on original website
Caught on Camera: Houston rideshare driver enjoys a beer waiting for riders at Bush Intercontinental airporthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Innocent bystander shot and killed during argument in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man shot in pickup truck at west Houston apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
conroetoday.com
Who killed Willie Williams?
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim was walking their dogs when shot and killed in the 7600 block of Phoenix Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm and shot the victim. Afterwards, the suspect fled the location in a gray 4-door Nissan sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
KHOU
Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment
HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.
Who is Maira Gutierrez, the woman who was kidnapped and killed in SE Houston?
HOUSTON — Family members and police have identified the woman found dead in an abandoned SUV as Maira Gutierrez, a mother of four. According to investigators, Gutierrez was abducted from a Pasadena apartment complex Monday morning. Witnesses called the police when they saw her being forced inside her own SUV at gunpoint.
Man’s decomposing body found wrapped in blankets in an apartment closet in Texas
HOUSTON — A man’s decomposing body was found wrapped in blankets in an apartment closet in Texas. According to KPRC, Houston Police Department officers were called out to an apartment complex in Houston, Texas, on Monday after employees of the complex called 911. The employees told dispatch that they noticed there was a “foul odor and insects near the odor of the unit.”
Woodlands Online& LLC
Do You Recognize This Theft Suspect?
SPRING, TX -- On September 28, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 22300 block of Bridgestone Ridge Drive in reference to a Theft. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that between the hours of 6:30 am to 7:51 am, a male suspect made unlawful entry into a cell tower facility and stole copper wire, fiber wire and aluminum wire before fleeing the location on foot.
cw39.com
HPD investigating deadly shooting in Acres Homes
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Acres Homes. Houston police say a 25-year-old man was shot around 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the 9600 block of West Montgomery Road, near West Gulf Bank Road and Garden City Drive. Officers found...
Click2Houston.com
Burglary suspect returns to home 2 weeks later, steals pickup truck before police chase that ends in Spring: HPD
SPRING, Texas – A suspect accused of burglarizing a home two weeks ago and then coming back to steal a vehicle is now in custody after a chase with police, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Officers received reports of a tracked vehicle in the 5000 block of...
Ex-boyfriend kidnaps woman at gunpoint, her body later found in abandoned vehicle, Pasadena PD says
A vehicle seen during an abduction at gunpoint was later located abandoned with a victim's body, Pasadena police said. A search is now on for her ex-boyfriend.
'Slime in the ice machine' and Marvin Zindler's last full decade on TV
How the ABC13 reporter's famous "slime in the ice machine" catchphrase became Houston canon.
Why does it smell like smoke in Houston?
HOUSTON — A lot of people across Houston are smelling smoke this morning. There's also a smoky haze across parts of the city. It's coming from a big hardware store fire in north Houston but the smoke spread all the way to the Katy area on the west side.
Man shot, killed at Acres Homes apartment complex, HPD says
HOUSTON — A 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday at an apartment complex in northwest Houston, according to police. The Houston Police Department said it happened just after noon at a complex along West Montgomery Road near West Gulf Bank Road. HPD said the victim was found between...
KWTX
Houston man sentenced in execution-style killings during home invasion robbery in Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KWTX) - A jury found Frankie Bell, Jr. guilty of capital murder on September 29, 2022 and the verdict resulted in an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole, the district attorney’s office announced on Monday. On October 3, 2017, multiple armed men wearing masks...
Texan near Houston claims $19 million Lotto Texas jackpot
Lottery officials said the winner said they were “surprised” when they realized they had won.
fox26houston.com
Family-owned business in north Houston demolished after fire, investigators suspect possible arson
HOUSTON - A family-owned business in north Houston is now trying to pick up the pieces after a fire destroyed their building. Investigators suspect it may have been arson. It happened at Martin’s Lumber & Roofing Supply on Jensen and Melbourne Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Christina Franco is...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Traffic Advisory: The Memorial Hermann 10 for 10
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Memorial Hermann 10 for Texas 10-mile race, 3.1 Armadillo Run 5K and One 4 Texas Kids' Fun Run will take place on Saturday, October 8, 2022, beginning at 7 a.m. Review the map above to plan ahead and avoid delays. For more information about traffic...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston questions ‘public good’ of KPRC 2 Investigates reporting on airport director’s relationship with subordinate
HOUSTON – A relationship with a subordinate... In recent years such headlines have resulted in the firings or disciplinary action of high-profile individuals, ranging from business titans to university leaders. In February, the president of CNN abruptly resigned after he was found to be in a relationship with one...
WFAA
Video shows 87-year-old patient being hit, kicked and dragged in Texas City nursing home
TEXAS CITY, Texas — A Houston family is demanding action after they said their loved one was caught on camera being abused at a Texas City nursing home. Police are now investigating, and so are state officials. The family said their 87-year-old grandfather has been telling them about the...
Houston-area crime wave being fueled by policies of Democratic county leader, says GOP challenger
Alexandra del Moral Mealer is challenging Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, citing issues with the rise in crime and criminals out on bail in an exclusive interview with Fox Digital.
kwhi.com
HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
