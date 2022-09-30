Read full article on original website
Related
‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna May Have Just Made Her Most Shocking Claim Yet as Crystal Kung Minkoff Alludes Some of the Cast Has Already Been Fired
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Lisa Rinna’s social media sparked rumors that she was not returning for season 13.
Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”
Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Shows What "Just Another Day" for Simon Guobadia and PJ Looks Like
Porsha Williams’ daughter, Pilar “PJ” McKinley, and fiancé Simon Guobadia are already in lockstep with one another. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared a video of the duo’s adorable impromptu “dance party” via Instagram on September 6 that will almost certainly bring a smile to your face.
Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues
Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
RELATED PEOPLE
bravotv.com
Meet the Person Who Dorit Kemsley Just Declared Her “BFF”
The RHOBH cast member’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, shared a sweet Instagram photo of the tight twosome. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are already well acquainted with Dorit Kemsley’s immediate family, but her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, just reintroduced another member of his wife’s crew: her little sister, Debbie. And in case you were wondering, no, there doesn’t seem to be any sibling rivalry between the two women.
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars
Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced.
NBA・
Jeopardy!’s legendary announcer Johnny Gilbert, 94, reveals an unexpected friendship with late A-lister
JEOPARDY!'s legendary announcer Johnny Gilbert, 94, has revealed an unexpected friendship with a late A-lister in a rare interview. He has voiced the game show's iconic intro since 1984. Season 38 of Jeopardy! wrapped on July 31st and will return with new episodes starting September 12th. When last season ended,...
realitytitbit.com
RHOBH's Sutton Stracke had no idea she was sitting on millions until 2016 divorce
Sutton Stacke has made a serious impact on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since her first appearance in season 10. Despite being a relatively new housewife, she provides us with a whole load of entertainment. Sutton is all about the good ol’ southern glitz and glam and she seems to...
How Much Older Is Jennifer Garner Than Her Boyfriend John Miller?
Find out what the age gap is between '13 Going on 30' actress Jennifer Garner and her beau John C. Miller.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Questions What Kody Brown ‘Does All Day’
Janelle Brown has some serious questions for her spiritual husband. The 'Sister Wives' star wants to know what he does all day. So do fans.
bravotv.com
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
Are Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and David Visentin Married? See Where Their Relationship Stands
Nobody has an onscreen relationship quite like Hilary Farr and David Visentin! The Love It or List It stars first appeared on the program together in 2008, leading fans to wonder if they are dating, married or just friends. Keep scrolling to find out. Are Hilary Farr and David Visentin...
bravotv.com
Jim Edmonds Marries Again and Shares a Sweet Message for His New Bride, Kortnie O’Connor
The ex-husband of RHOC alum Meghan King Edmonds has walked down the aisle for the fourth time. It’s official! Jim Edmonds and Kortnie O’Connor married in Italy on Sunday, September 25, in front of a small group of loved ones, according to People. The wedding came a little more than a year after they confirmed they were engaged in August 2021.
talentrecap.com
Who is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Celeb Wayne Brady?
Wayne Brady is one of the newest celebrities to put his dancing shoes on to compete on Dancing With The Stars. The actor has now taken on the ballroom alongside professional dance partner Witney Carson. His Career Highlights, Background in the Industry. In case you didn’t know, this 50...
SheKnows
Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?
Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit
A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out. In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
Erin and Ben Napier Get Support From HGTV, The Pioneer Woman And More After Announcing Their Very Own Christmas Movie
Home Town fans are about to see Erin and Ben Napier in their own Christmas movie!
Comments / 2