ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 2

Related
Reality Tea

Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Not Backing Down: Kathy Hilton Shares Messages Shading Sister Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna As Feud Continues

Kathy Hilton knows she has the support of the majority of Bravo fans. Following the bombshell Wednesday, September 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where Lisa Rinna alleged that the Paris In Love star had a complete break down and threatened to take down Bravo, NBC and her own sister Kyle Richards, Hilton is clapping back through messages from her supporters. On Thursday, September 22, Hilton shared a post to her Instagram stories from a fan account which read, "Kyle posted this pic, with this caption the day after Kathy's alleged meltdown." The photo featured the Halloween...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Rose
Person
Andy Cohen
bravotv.com

Meet the Person Who Dorit Kemsley Just Declared Her “BFF”

The RHOBH cast member’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, shared a sweet Instagram photo of the tight twosome. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are already well acquainted with Dorit Kemsley’s immediate family, but her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, just reintroduced another member of his wife’s crew: her little sister, Debbie. And in case you were wondering, no, there doesn’t seem to be any sibling rivalry between the two women.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
Decider.com

Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars

Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Real Housewives Of#Rhoslc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

Who is ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Celeb Wayne Brady?

Wayne Brady is one of the newest celebrities to put his dancing shoes on to compete on Dancing With The Stars. The actor has now taken on the ballroom alongside professional dance​ partner Witney Carson. His Career Highlights, Background in the Industry. In case you didn’t know, this 50...
THEATER & DANCE
SheKnows

Are The Rumors True? Is Bold & Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye Leaving?

Maybe you’ve heard: The more interesting the rumor, the faster it spreads — and the longer it keeps circulating. Which might explain why even now, years after a Q&A sparked fears that Thorsten Kaye might be leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, fans continue to wonder whether he’s on his way out as Ridge.
CELEBRITIES
People

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Goes Ballistic and Destroys Michael's Car When He Rejects Her Surprise Visit

A preview for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? features Angela ripping Michael's car apart when he won't come outside There's trouble in paradise. A teaser for next week's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? indicates Michael Ilesanmi may not be thrilled to see his wife, Angela Deem — and it causes Angela to lash out.  In the final minutes of Sunday night's episode, a preview of Angela's surprise visit to Nigeria is featured. Based on the short clip, Angela's arrival is anything but peaceful as...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy