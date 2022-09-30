Read full article on original website
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know
Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
Why I'm leaving Kaiser after 8 weeks on strike
The last thing I’ll ever do as a mental health therapist for Kaiser Permanente is walk a picket line. I’m leaving Kaiser after eight years of working as a therapist in addiction medicine, and I am hardly alone. Kaiser used to be a stable employer because of its good wages and benefits, but we’ve lost 38 therapists in San Francisco over the past two years, according to figures collected by our union. There are currently only 112 Kaiser therapists providing mental health care in The...
indybay.org
SF Sheriff Blockades Laguna Honda To Stop Press Conference On Hospital Closures
In order to stop a press conference the San Francisco Department Of Public Health DPH ordered the San Francisco Sheriff's Department to blockade the campus to prevent the press, labor and community from participating. Speakers talked about the continuing plans to shut the facility and also a growing attack on Black workers with bullying, harassment and terminations.
San Jose homeless motel changes hands
Dirty water pouring out of faucets, and mold and holes in the ceiling have finally convinced San Jose to remove itself and a service provider from a hotel-turned-housing project. The Santa Clara County Housing Authority and Jamboree Housing Corporation are taking over the day-to-day services of SureStay Motel from the city and Abode Services, after... The post San Jose homeless motel changes hands appeared first on San José Spotlight.
climaterwc.com
Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life
All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County
Searching for a new position? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and Family Student Housing at UC Santa Cruz. Director of Communications and Patron Engagement at Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. Operations Administrative Assistant at Lomak Property Group, Inc. Senior...
California rent increase survey: Did your landlord break the law?
About 50% of San Francisco rental listings analyzed in a new study increased by more than the annual amount allowed under state law, as did 60% of listings across California. California law only allows rent to increase by 5% and the rate of inflation — but no more than 10% — following the passage of Assembly Bill 1482. The U.C. Berkeley Terner Center for Housing Innovation and TechEquity Collaborative found that about three-fifths of March-May listings across the state exceeded this cap, up from about...
University of California extends undergraduate application period
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Prospective undergraduate students at University of California schools now have an extra month to submit applications, the college system announced Friday. The application period, originally scheduled to open on Nov. 1 was opened a month early on Oct. 1. The deadline to apply remains Nov. 30.
These California cities see the most pedestrian fatalities
Pedestrian fatalities have been trending up over the past decade, and California roads are no exception, according to data from the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration.
Sunnyvale 1-bedroom rents shoot up 34% in a year, report finds
SUNNYVALE – Rent for a one bedroom apartment in Sunnyvale has shot up more than 30% in a single year, giving the Silicon Valley community the second highest rents in the Bay Area.An analysis of local rents by real estate website Zumper found the median rent for a one bedroom in September reached $3,060 / month in Sunnyvale, second only to San Francisco at $3,100 / month. Neighboring Mountain View was third highest, at $2,950, followed by San Mateo ($2,950) and Campbell ($2,910).Year-over-year, Sunnyvale led the Bay Area in rent growth, with the cost of a one bedroom up 34.2%...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases...
pajaronian.com
Santa Cruz County Fair Board fires Dave Kegebein
WATSONVILLE—In a 7-2 vote Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Fair Board terminated Fairgrounds Manager Dave Kegebein’s employment, a decision that generated outcry from members of the public. Board Members Jody Belgard and Loretta Estrada voted no. “This is probably the darkest and most difficult day this board has...
sfstandard.com
Despite Housing Crisis, Bay Area Voters Are Split on a Big Build-Out of Homes, Poll Shows
Even as a severe housing shortage in the SF Bay Area fuels skyrocketing prices, more homelessness and the exodus of residents to more affordable regions, voters are not solidly behind proposals to rapidly build more homes, according to a new poll by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
Another Bay Area tech company announces mandatory return to office
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Uber has announced a mandatory return to the office for employees for at least two days a week. In a company blog post, the ride-share company said it has “embraced a hybrid work model, where most employees spend at least half of their time in the office.” The blog post identifies […]
Two teens arrested in assault of homeless man in Santa Cruz
Two teenagers have been arrested in the assault of a homeless man in Santa Cruz, according to a statement from Santa Cruz Police Department.
What San Jose mayor’s security is costing taxpayers
San Jose taxpayers have doled out at least $200,000 per year to keep Mayor Sam Liccardo safe, a practice that began after San Francisco Mayor George Moscone was killed at City Hall more than four decades ago. Liccardo, who terms out this year, is part of a long line of...
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Water District Receives Complaints About Decorative Watering
The Santa Clara Valley Water District says it has received a dozen complaints about businesses not following the recent ban on watering decorative landscaping. It's been three weeks since the ban went into effect. Valley Water knows there will be an educational period, making sure property managers know the new rules. The water district hopes there won’t come a time when it'll have to issue fines.
Silicon Valley startup lays off 100 employees, closes 3 locations
A flying car startup that received backing from Google's Larry Page is closing locations and laying off employees.
San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’
Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September.
