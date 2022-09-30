Read full article on original website
740thefan.com
Charges upgraded in Fargo shooting, attempted murder charge now filed
FARGO (KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing. He’s accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in the chest with a handgun while he and others were playing video games in an apartment in the 600 block of Main Ave.
740thefan.com
Suspect wanted by Fargo police since August nabbed early Tuesday after tip
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police caught a suspect they’ve been searching for since August early Tuesday morning. At 3am a tip came into police dispatch that 31-year old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was at an apartment building on the 1800 block of 42nd St. S.
740thefan.com
Shooting suspect jailed in Fargo, victim suffered serious injuries
FARGO (KFGO) – A man wanted in a downtown Fargo shooting on Friday night is in jail. Police say 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson, with no permanent address, is facing charges of aggravated assault for the shooting of a man in an apartment above Rhombus Guys Pizza in the 600 block of Main Ave. Ferguson turned himself in.
740thefan.com
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
740thefan.com
Driver sought after sideswiping Fargo police squad car and fleeing
FARGO (KFGO) – The driver of a vehicle who was being questioned by a Fargo police officer in the parking lot of the Loaf N’ Jug at University and 12th Avenue North jumped into his vehicle whipped a u-turn near the gas pumps and sideswiped another squad car that was pulling into the pump area.
740thefan.com
Driver had medical emergency before school bus crash, no charges will be filed
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – No charges will be filed in a school bus crash that injured a driver and three students in rural Leonard on September 23. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner released a redacted report showing the State’s Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the driver, 62-year-old Andy Bunn of Alice.
740thefan.com
Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
740thefan.com
Resolution possible soon for historic Fargo home threatened by demolition for flood protection
FARGO (KFGO) – A long-time issue between the city of Fargo and the owners of an historic home may be resolved soon. The home of John and Sherri Sterns is on the National Register of Historic Places and was headed for a buyout and demolition by the city to make room for a levee to protect the Belmont neighborhood and the nearby water plant from Red River Flooding.
740thefan.com
Commissioner Piepkorn: ‘Engagement Center has got to go’
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raised some anger at last night’s meeting during discussion about the need for safety downtown. Piepkorn, who owns a property downtown, specifically called out what he said was ‘enabling’ services provided by Downtown Engagement Center. “I was doing...
740thefan.com
No. 22 Hawks Visit Penguins for MVFC Tilt
Youngstown, Ohio (Stambaugh Stadium) Radio: Home of Economy Radio Network (Pregame Show @ 4 p.m., CT) Grand Forks, N.D. – The Fighting Hawks will visit Youngstown, Ohio, this week to square off with the Penguins at Stambaugh Stadium. Kickoff between UND and YSU is scheduled for 5 p.m. (CT). The game will be carried on AM 790 FM 94.1|104.7 KFGO and the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 4 p.m. (CT).
740thefan.com
Davies, Valley City top high school football rankings this week
(KFGO/KNFL) Fargo Davies continues as the #1 team in North Dakota Class 11AA football, while Valley City now owns the top spot in Class 11A this week. The rankings are voted on by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA). Davies received 17 of 20 first-place...
740thefan.com
Game Preview: Bison Make First Trip in Five Years to Indiana State Saturday
THIS WEEK (NDSU Athletics) No. 1-ranked North Dakota State (4-1, 2-0 MVFC) goes back on the road to face Indiana State (1-3, 0-1 MVFC) in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game this Saturday, Oct. 8, at Memorial Stadium (12,764) in Terre Haute, Ind. This is NDSU’s first trip to Indiana State since 2017.
740thefan.com
West Fargo Sheyenne boys soccer team cannot play in state tournament
WEST FARGO – The West Fargo Sheyenne High School boys soccer team will not be competing in the state tournament later this week. Sheyenne administration notified the North Dakota High School Activities Association that it was discovered an ineligible student had been competing throughout the entire season. As a result, all previous matches where the student participated must be forfeited.
