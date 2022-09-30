FARGO (KFGO) – A long-time issue between the city of Fargo and the owners of an historic home may be resolved soon. The home of John and Sherri Sterns is on the National Register of Historic Places and was headed for a buyout and demolition by the city to make room for a levee to protect the Belmont neighborhood and the nearby water plant from Red River Flooding.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO