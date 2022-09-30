Read full article on original website
WebMD
CDC Says 44% of People Hospitalized with COVID Had Third Dose or Booster
Sept. 6, 2022 -- Almost half the people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 last spring had been fully vaccinated and received a third dose or booster shot, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Unvaccinated adults were 3.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who...
TODAY.com
When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained
Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
Residents urged to get vaccinated against mysterious 'Q fever' after cases of the rare bacterial disease doubled in a year
A disease that is spread from animal particles to people has doubled its usual transmission with people urged to vaccinate and wear a mask while mowing. Queensland Health has encouraged residents in the Wide Bay Region north of Brisbane to get vaccinated against Q fever. The rare bacterial disease causes...
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
Kids are pouring into N.J. hospitals. A spate of respiratory illness is filling pediatric beds.
New Jersey hospitals are filling up with kids coughing and struggling to breathe. But it’s not COVID-19. Or even influenza. An outbreak of viral respiratory infections is sending children to emergency rooms throughout the state. The biggest culprits are enterovirus and rhinovirus as well as a few cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), all of which usually produce cold-like symptoms.
Nursing Times
A drive-through blood-testing clinic for young patients with diabetes
This article looks at how a drive-through clinic was established to carry out HbA1c tests for children and young people with diabetes during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the Covid-19 pandemic, almost all of Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s outpatient appointments became virtual rather than face-to-face. However, children and young people with diabetes still needed routine glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) tests; the diabetes department, therefore, set up a drive-through clinic to enable testing. This article describes the process of setting up and trialling the clinic, including its aims, challenges and benefits.
Did the U.S. jump the gun with the new omicron-targeted vaccines?
This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Last month, the FDA authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA's move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the covid-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
Doctors: It's flu vaccine time and seniors need revved-up shots. Here's what to know.
Doctors have a message for vaccine-weary Americans: Don’t skip your flu shot this fall -- and seniors, ask for a special extra-strength kind.
healio.com
Early oseltamivir associated with better flu outcomes in children
Early use of oseltamivir in hospitalized children with influenza led to better outcomes, according to the results of a large study published in JAMA Pediatrics. Co-author Patrick S. Walsh, MD, MS, from the division of emergency medicine at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, told Healio that the inspiration for the study came during his fellowship.
Savvy Senior: flu vaccines that are recommended for older adults
I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. Senior Novice. Dear Novice,. There are actually three different types of senior-specific flu shots (you...
MedicalXpress
Pregnancy and respiratory illnesses: Tips to reduce your flu risks
Flu season usually starts in the fall, peaks during the height of winter and tapers around spring. Other respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, enteroviruses, the common cold and COVID-19, also can spread during flu season and cause flu-like symptoms. One of the best ways to protect yourself from illness...
Digital Collegian
Acute Respiratory Illness Due to EV-D68 Increased in Late Summer 2022
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In late summer 2022, for children and adolescents, there was an increase in acute respiratory illness (ARI) resulting from enterovirus (EV)-D68 in the United States, according to research published in the Sept. 27 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Ebel column: Fall, Flu, and COVID too!
Fall is here! Leaves are starting to change, the days are getting cooler, its prime apple picking weather, and corn mazes and pumpkins are everywhere. Unfortunately fall is also the official start of flu season in the U.S. While flu cases circulate year-round, cases begin to climb in October, and they usually peak in the winter months of January and February.
