Public Health

TODAY.com

When is the best time to get your flu shot? 2022-23 flu season explained

Fall is quickly approaching in the United States — which means the return of pumpkin spice lattes, sweater weather, and unfortunately, flu season. In the U.S., flu season typically starts around October and continues through the fall and winter months. While influenza viruses can spread year-round, flu activity tends to peak between December and February and can continue as late as May, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: At what age can a woman stop screening for cervical cancer?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 59-year-old female in good health, except for my rheumatoid arthritis, which is controlled with a prescription of methotrexate. My question pertains to Pap smears. My OB-GYN says that guidelines indicate Pap smears are to be done every three years, unless there is a complication. My most recent one, last month, came back “unsatisfactory,” because the lab didn’t have enough cells to perform the test. A second Pap smear a couple weeks later yielded the same result. My doctor wasn’t concerned about it, saying that the likelihood of there being a complication decreases with age, and I can stop getting them altogether in my mid-60s. The nurse who gave me my results over the phone suggested I get another Pap smear next year, just to be sure. I have been with the same man for the past 18 years.
NJ.com

Kids are pouring into N.J. hospitals. A spate of respiratory illness is filling pediatric beds.

New Jersey hospitals are filling up with kids coughing and struggling to breathe. But it’s not COVID-19. Or even influenza. An outbreak of viral respiratory infections is sending children to emergency rooms throughout the state. The biggest culprits are enterovirus and rhinovirus as well as a few cases of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), all of which usually produce cold-like symptoms.
Nursing Times

A drive-through blood-testing clinic for young patients with diabetes

This article looks at how a drive-through clinic was established to carry out HbA1c tests for children and young people with diabetes during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the Covid-19 pandemic, almost all of Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s outpatient appointments became virtual rather than face-to-face. However, children and young people with diabetes still needed routine glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) tests; the diabetes department, therefore, set up a drive-through clinic to enable testing. This article describes the process of setting up and trialling the clinic, including its aims, challenges and benefits.
Salon

Did the U.S. jump the gun with the new omicron-targeted vaccines?

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. Last month, the FDA authorized omicron-specific vaccines, accompanied by breathless science-by-press release and a media blitz. Just days after the FDA's move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed, recommending updated boosters for anyone age 12 and up who had received at least two doses of the original covid vaccines. The message to a nation still struggling with the covid-19 pandemic: The cavalry — in the form of a shot — is coming over the hill.
healio.com

Early oseltamivir associated with better flu outcomes in children

Early use of oseltamivir in hospitalized children with influenza led to better outcomes, according to the results of a large study published in JAMA Pediatrics. Co-author Patrick S. Walsh, MD, MS, from the division of emergency medicine at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, told Healio that the inspiration for the study came during his fellowship.
MedicalXpress

Pregnancy and respiratory illnesses: Tips to reduce your flu risks

Flu season usually starts in the fall, peaks during the height of winter and tapers around spring. Other respiratory illnesses, including respiratory syncytial virus, enteroviruses, the common cold and COVID-19, also can spread during flu season and cause flu-like symptoms. One of the best ways to protect yourself from illness...
Digital Collegian

Acute Respiratory Illness Due to EV-D68 Increased in Late Summer 2022

THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In late summer 2022, for children and adolescents, there was an increase in acute respiratory illness (ARI) resulting from enterovirus (EV)-D68 in the United States, according to research published in the Sept. 27 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Ebel column: Fall, Flu, and COVID too!

Fall is here! Leaves are starting to change, the days are getting cooler, its prime apple picking weather, and corn mazes and pumpkins are everywhere. Unfortunately fall is also the official start of flu season in the U.S. While flu cases circulate year-round, cases begin to climb in October, and they usually peak in the winter months of January and February.
