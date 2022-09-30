Read full article on original website
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Small town living: Photojournalists capture life in Excelsior Springs
The 74th annual Missouri Photo Workshop returned to a small town this year after two virtual, “hometown” editions. It welcomed 40 photojournalists from across the country and around the world to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where they were tasked with creating a complete, intimate photo story in the span of one week. Five of those photographers were current or former MU photojournalism students: Minh Connors, Clayton Steward, Antranik Tavitian, Daniel Shular and Ethan Weston.
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty church storage area catches fire
LIBERTY — Christmas may look different at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Highway 291, after the storage area for the church decorations caught on fire in the late afternoon Tuesday, Oct. 4. No injuries have been reported.
mycouriertribune.com
Dropcap MPW Recap
mycouriertribune.com
Man charged with killing brothers, dumping their truck in Holt pleads guilty
Garland “Joey” J. Nelson of Braymer, charged with murdering two Wisconsin brothers in a cattle deal gone wrong, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of first-degree murder. Nelson had been facing the death penalty and a pending trial in the killing of Justin Diemel, 24, and Nicholas...
mycouriertribune.com
William Jewell breaks ground on Link Project
LIBERTY — A celebration for different activities and events was on display during the Homecoming weekend for William Jewell College this past week. One of the big highlights was the groundbreaking of the Link Project on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Link Project will improve William Jewell’s athletic spaces and...
mycouriertribune.com
Charles Henry “Hank” Sims
Charles Henry “Hank” Sims, born on February 25, 1943, in Smithville, Missouri, a recent resident of Haines City, Florida, passed on to be with his Heavenly Father on September 21, 2022 in Mississippi while traveling to visit friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife of...
mycouriertribune.com
Motorcyclist dies after being struck near Smithville Lake
SMITHVILLE — A motorcycle driver who was hit in a crash near Smithville Lake has died after fighting for life in an area hospital for days. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the motorcyclist was identified as 34-year-old Donald J. Hundley of Kansas City. He passed away Sept. 29 and his organs were donated.
mycouriertribune.com
Erlene O'Brien
Erlene O'Brien, 98, of Kansas City North passed away peacefully at home. She loved her family and friends dearly. Erlene was united in marriage to Marion O'Brien Feb. 5, 1947.
mycouriertribune.com
Raymond R. Brock, Jr.
Raymond R. Brock, Jr., 92, a longtime Liberty resident, beloved family man, patriarch, accomplished businessman and admired community leader, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at home with loved ones at his side. A native of Lathrop, Missouri, Ray was born July 14, 1930, the only child of Raymond...
