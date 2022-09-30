Read full article on original website
Related
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Remnants of Ian to bring heavy rain threat for the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says Ian's remnants could cause the possibility for flooding this weekend
RELATED PEOPLE
Thrillist
The Northern Lights May Be Visible Over North America This Weekend
The northern lights are a nice way to kick off the spookiest month of the year, and there's a chance that you might be able to catch a glimpse of them right as the month opens. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued an...
Time Out Global
Winter is coming: temperatures are set to plunge to -2C next week
Long gone are the balmy summer days as we head into winter (this year, it seems we’re skipping autumn). And next week you should prepare for freezing weather as the Met Office has warned that temperatures could plunge to -2C. You might have already started feeling the cold as...
The Weather Channel
Can It Snow In September? It May Sound Early, But Here's Where It Could Happen
Snow in September has been measured in many locations in the United States. A few cities experience snowfall in September fairly regularly. Signs of fall become more visible during September, and in some areas, that even includes a preview of winter with snowfall. While the first three weeks of...
WGAL
Dry today, rain from Ian arrives tonight
We'll see increasing and thickening high clouds today, with highs in the mid-60s. Football games will be dry this evening, but rain from Ian moves in around midnight from south to north. The rain could be moderate to briefly heavy at times overnight. Lows will fall to the low 50s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Temperatures remain slightly above average this weekend
A ridge of high pressure will amplify over the Eastern Pacific Ocean today and Saturday. Temperatures will remain slightly above average for this time of year. The Eastern Pacific ridge of high pressure will move inland over the west coast of the United States Sunday. This ridge will slowly progress eastward across the Western United […]
DU hockey fans weather rain to see ice
University of Denver students are willing to stand through all kinds of weather for tickets to see their hockey team play. A limited number of student tickets for the 2022-23 national champions will become available Saturday. Students must be in line for a chance to get access to every home game this season - the golden ticket. Students could start getting in line Friday at noon on the north side of the Ritchie Center. They were encouraged to bring sleeping bags, blankets, camping chairs and other essentials for their campout. Dozens of tents lined the sidewalk outside, filled with hopeful...
Comments / 0