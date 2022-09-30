Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
coladaily.com
Smith Pond Winery continues growth in Midlands
Some say the states typically known for producing quality wines across the country are California, New York, North Carolina, and Washington. However, here in the Midlands, we have a wine producer who has been vinting quality wine since 1999. Sally Jackson and her husband Ray first became interested in wine...
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Boyd Foundation making its mark: 'They own the growth of the region.'
COLUMBIA — With more than $6.5 million to dole out annually, Columbia’s Boyd Foundation has grown into a notable force of charitable giving in the Capital City. The foundation has won influence through generous donations to projects that have increased Columbians enjoyment of the city's natural resources, opening up outdoor-centric recreation and gathering spaces around the community, as well as giving city leaders a financial edge to push long-held wish-list items to completion.
thelocalpalate.com
The Getaway: Hotel Trundle
The unicorn-themed bedroom of your childhood is all grown up in Columbia, South Carolina. Set on Taylor Street, steps away from downtown’s bustling Main Street, Hotel Trundle redefines the boutique hotel experience to merge industrial grit with whimsy. Owners Rita Patel and Marcus Munse pooled their backgrounds in architecture and design to restore three historic buildings into an escape that reflects Columbia’s artistry and charm.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Pro fishing hits big time in SC
The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
wach.com
"We were very scared": Hurricane Ian damages businesses, homes in Columbia
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — There was damage in Columbia overnight and throughout the day from Hurricane Ian. “We were very scared. It was just a loud thump and we were just like ‘what was it’. We’re surrounded by trees and I was just hoping it didn’t hit a car,” said Mary Bradham-Minor, who had a huge limb fall in her driveway.
The Post and Courier
West Columbia industrial building leased out
WEST COLUMBIA — A solar equipment company, a maker of construction materials and an automotive glass manufacturer are leasing space in an industrial building in West Columbia. All 181,440 square feet of Magnus Development’s 321 Logistics building were pre-leased before construction was complete, according to brokers with Colliers International...
Trees down in Columbia on businesses, homes after Hurricane Ian rolls through
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We're seeing the consequences of Hurricane Ian throughout the Midlands. One area in particular is in the Shandon neighborhood. Not exactly in the way some businesses want to be spending their two year anniversary. This business called the Workout on Devine Street woke up at midnight...
columbiametro.com
Getting Down to Business: Synovus Bank
Definitely the people. I’m blessed to work with an incredible team that loves helping our customers reach their financial goals. Our culture is also extremely important to us. We enjoy each other’s company and that helps to build a first-class workplace. What is your business’s biggest challenge?
abccolumbia.com
Curbside Collection schedules in Richland County altered due to Ian
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–If you live in Richland County your garbage collection service was suspended Friday, it will now take place on Monday. According to Richland County officials, Richland County Solid Waste suspended all curbside collection for Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian. County officials say trash routes scheduled...
manninglive.com
McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor
McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: There actually is a secret to educating all SC kids — right in front of us
A Spartanburg high school assigned every senior a mentor and created space in the middle of the day for students to get one-on-one help from teachers, and within five years it had increased its graduation rate by 17% to lead the state. In Columbia, an elementary school overhauled its approach...
One wounded in Downtown Columbia shooting overnight
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say one person was shot overnight in Downtown Columbia. According to Columbia Police, the shooting happened in the area of Washington and Main streets around midnight. Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries to the lower body.
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
abccolumbia.com
Tracking Ian: ABC Columbia studios back on air, check us out online, Facebook Live
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia is back on the air after we experienced a power outage due to Ian earlier this morning. You can still check us out online. We’ll be updating your Forecast and the track of Ian on our Facebook page. Tyler Ryan on Facebook live...
WCNC
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- Cool Fall conditions will resume with morning lows in the 40s.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday will start partly cloudy and give way to sunny skies for a few hours, highs in the low 70s. Sunny and dry weather is expected for most of the week with little to no rain chances. Morning lows will start in the 40s Tuesday -...
Child with autism found safe after massive search in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office now says a child with autism who was missing for hours in the Elgin area has been found safe. The 6-year-old boy had been missing since around 2:50 p.m. and was last seen in a wooded area in the 800 block of Barfield Road not far from Sessions Road.
wach.com
Downed tree on Azalea Drive near Harmon Street has been cleared
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: Lexington Police say the downed tree has been removed and the road is reopened. ORIGINAL: A downed tree has Azalea Drive near Harmon Street closed, say Lexington Police. Drivers should seek an alternate route until the tree can be removed.
WIS-TV
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
