ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

This Is Ohio's Best Smoothie Shop

By Logan DeLoye
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaQ7W_0iGtqvef00
Photo: Getty Images

Smoothie's are refreshing in the Summertime, but every season is the perfect season to make healthy choices. Smoothies can serve as a meal replacement or a light, refreshing snack depending on their contents. Some prefer to compile their favorite ingredients and make the drink at home, while others pick one up on the way home from a long day in the office or before a long hike. Regardless of your smoothie habits, there is one shop in the entire state that is known for making the best smoothies. Despite your preferences and specifications, chances are, you can find a great option at this one-stop smoothie shop.

According to a list compiled by Eat This Not That , the best smoothie in all of Ohio can be found at Ritual located in Cleveland. Eat This Not That recommended trying the #5 Blend smoothie.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best smoothie in the entire state :

"Ritual promises that its clean, dairy-free smoothies will help increase energy and immunity, and help keep your skin clear. Locals love the #5 blend, loaded with almond milk, cashew milk, banana, cacao nibs, adaptogen shrooms, cinnamon, hemp seed, himalayan salt, cacao butter, coconut manna, vanilla, and lucuma."

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio surgeon brings precision to pumpkin carving

CLEVELAND — An Ohio plastic surgeon is carving a name for himself, and not in the traditional way. Dr. Gregory Fedele finished his plastic surgery training in 1998 and has been in private practice since. For the past six years, he's been carving highly detailed pumpkins and other squash...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
SOLON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Smoothies#Dairy#Almond Milk#Food Drink#Best Smoothie Shop#Himalayan
cleveland19.com

Parma barber collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A local barbershop is asking for donations from people for Hurricane Ian victims. Mario’s Barber Shop is collecting donations at 7526 Broadview Road in Parma. They ask people to drop off cleaning supplies, tarps, socks, non-perishable food items, pajamas, socks, blankets, home improvement store gift...
PARMA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Department of Aging announces launch of state plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Aging announced the launch of Ohio’s 2023-26 State Plan on Aging on Oct. 3. The ODA is required to submit a state plan on aging periodically to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration. Approval of the state...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
whbc.com

McDonald’s Franchisee Handing Out Naloxone Kits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mondays mean Naloxone distribution days at local McDonalds locations owned by the Locke family. The life-saving kits will be given out Monday afternoon between 2 and 4 at the McDonalds on Mahoning Road near Harmont Avenue NE. It’s in cooperation with Canton...
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Happy Driving News: 2 Of 3 Ramps Reopening at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The reopening of the I-77 Northbound ramp to I-76 East at the Central Interchange first thing Tuesday morning is a harbinger of good things to come. Somewhere in the vicinity of November 30, the all-important Northbound 77 to Westbound 76 ramp will...
AKRON, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
wosu.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
OHIO STATE
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
4K+
Followers
752
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy