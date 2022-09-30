Read full article on original website
MedPage Today
Healthcare Workers Unhappy With New CDC Mask Guidance
Hospitals and healthcare workers aren't pleased with updated CDC recommendations to drop universal masking in healthcare settings. Late last week, the agency quietly published new guidance that scrapped universal masking for healthcare workers. Now, hospitals and nursing homes in areas without high COVID-19 transmission rates can opt out of requiring doctors, patients, and visitors to mask up.
deseret.com
What Is Value-Based Care? 4 Ways Patients Benefit From This Healthcare Approach
You may have heard the term “value-based care” before, but what does it mean practically for you as a patient? Read on to learn the many advantages of this approach and why you should consider seeking a provider that practices value-based care. What is value-based care?. As its...
MedCity News
Solving healthcare’s last mile problem: 3 ways to better reach patients
The pandemic greatly accelerated innovation across the entire healthcare industry, resulting in new ways to reach patients and virtual ways to deliver care. However, many Americans still lack access to care — whether it be because of cost, distance or an inability to understand the convoluted healthcare system. To...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
43 recommendations help fill gap in medical and mental healthcare guidance for assisted living, experts say
Forty-three recommendations stemming from a new study represent “an initial step” to filling a gap in guidance regarding medical and mental healthcare in assisted living, according to the study’s authors, who said that such guidance “has been long-awaited.”. “The recommendations provide a guide for practice and...
Digiceuticals: Driving Growth Through Digital Health Services
There was tremendous interest in telemedicine before 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it a reality triggering unprecedented disruption across the industry. For instance, digital-first healthcare aggregators had been testing programs for telemedicine but, since 2020, the demand for telehealth services has exploded across the globe. Despite stabilizing forces such as vaccine rollouts, telehealth utilization remains 38 times higher than it was in the years before the pandemic (1). Health and wellness apps are proliferating the mobile ecosystem, allowing consumers to consult with medical experts from anywhere on any concern. One growing trend is the emergence of digiceuticals as a way to track patient data from wearables and make real-time treatment recommendations.
inbusinessphx.com
Support the Whole Employee – Including Quality of Life
We’ve seen an almost overnight shift in the way people work and a shift in the balance of power from employers to employees. This is especially true in hard-hit industries like healthcare, retail and hospitality, where the business is the people and without whom there is no ability to meet the customer’s needs.
beckerspayer.com
18 payers to join CMS value-based Medicare Advantage model for 2023
CMS' Value-Based Insurance Design program for Medicare Advantage plans is growing for 2023, expanding to 52 participating organizations, the agency said Sept. 29. CMS estimates the number of enrollees covered by the program will increase by 24 percent this year with the new participating organizations, according to a news release.
KevinMD.com
Physicians did not go to provider school
“If both of you are the same, then one of you is unnecessary.”. That’s one of my brother-in-law’s favorite quotes, and I think it’s applicable to the ongoing debate for physicians to be called “physicians” instead of “providers.”. When you think about what’s been...
AMA
Sept. 30, 2022: Advocacy Update spotlight on Medicare payment cuts
Physicians are facing another round of Medicare payment cuts in 2023. Unless Congress acts by the end of the year, physician Medicare payments are planned to be cut by 8.42% in 2023 which would severely impede patient access to care due to the forced closure of physician practices and put further strain on those that remained open during the pandemic.
AMA
AMA STEPS Forward® Saving Time Playbook for physicians: 3 strategies
Unnecessary tasks have introduced a heavy burden into the daily workload of physicians and other clinicians and contribute to physician burnout. Electronic health record (EHR) systems and associated tasks, in particular, have created significantly more work for physicians. This section will help you save time by:. Eliminating unnecessary tasks and...
'Meeting Culture' Is Costing Companies $101 Million a Year
If you feel like you're spending most of your waking life trapped in business meetings, you may be right. The average employee goes to 17.7 meetings a week, spending one-third of their working hours sitting on a zoom call or around a conference room table. That's not only excessive—that's expensive,...
inbusinessphx.com
Transforming Healthcare with Value-Based Care and Health Equity
Employers continue to struggle with healthcare costs and how much benefit they can provide for the dollar. It comes down to the quality of the care that’s provided to their employees and the ability to easily access high-quality, high-value care. We are seeing a few major trends converging in...
