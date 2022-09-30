Read full article on original website
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for FreeAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
Weehawken Township Council tackles long To Do list
In addition to holding a moment of silence to honor the county’s first female police officer and an old councilman who passed away, there were a number of other resolutions approved on a variety of topics at the Weehawken Township Council meeting on September 28. Mayor Richard Turner explained...
North Bergen offers Omicron booster shots
North Bergen is urging residents to protect themselves against the Omicron variants of COVID-19 with a bivalent booster shot. These Omicron-specific booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are available now for free at the North Bergen Vaccine and Resource Center at 9243 Kennedy Boulevard. The bivalent COVID-19 booster provides protection...
Longest-serving pastor in Paterson, 91, honored with key to the city
The longest-serving pastor in Paterson, who is 91 years old, said her community is what keeps her going.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
Is eminent domain back on the table again for Union Dry Dock?
Over a year after the fate of the Union Dry Dock in Hoboken was seemingly put at ease, a potential eminent domain move by Hoboken officials is putting an agreement between the parties in doubt. The City Council unanimously introduced an ordinance at their Oct. 3 meeting to allow the...
Bayonne to start a new Thanksgiving Day tradition
Mayor James Davis, the Division of Recreation, the City of Bayonne, and BCB Bank have announce a new Bayonne Thanksgiving Day tradition: The Bayonne Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Kids’ Fun Run. The Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place on the morning of...
Bayonne Division of Recreation announces fall Fashion Design Camp
Fashion Design Camp will return again in the fall, the Bayonne Division of Recreation has announced. The program is now open. Residents are encouraged to bring their creativity because they “will be designing like a rock star!”. The program is open to Bayonne residents only, children in grades 6...
Retired NYPD detective among 2 shot in Harlem
The 60-year-old victim retired from the NYPD in 2006 and he is currently an investigative consultant with ACS. Police say he was not the intended target.
Union City will retain part of former bus garage property
The old New Jersey Transit bus garage, currently used by the Department of Public Works (DPW), is set to be demolished. However, the city will keep a portion of the property for municipal purposes, according to Union City Mayor Brian Stack. Decommissioned for more than a decade. In August, the...
Amber Alert issued in Maine for 2 kids who could be in Newark canceled
An Amber Alert in Maine for two children who may have been in New Jersey was canceled Tuesday evening.
globalconstructionreview.com
Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio
New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: Jersey City man arrested in Pennsylvania for Bostwick Avenue murder in May
A Jersey City man was arrested in Pennsylvania over the weekend for a fatal stabbing that occurred on Bostwick Avenue in May, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Sean Williams, 33, of Jersey City, has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Suarez said in a statement.
Weehawken honors retiring deputy police chief after 28-year career
Weehawken Deputy Police Chief Jason Czornomor has retired after 28 years of service. Recently, the township held a ceremony to congratulate Czornomor on his law enforcement career. Czornomor began his career In July 1994, when he joined the Weehawken Police Department as a patrol officer. He was eventually moved to...
jcitytimes.com
Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing
A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
Hoboken City Council approves $27.5 million in bonding for city projects
The Hoboken City Council plans to sell $27.5 million in bonds to fund a number of city projects, and has also created new city government positions for social workers and a police press spokesperson. Bonds adopted. The council voted at the meeting on Oct. 3 to adopt four bond ordinances.
Rising basketball star ID’d as teen fatally shot near N.J. high school
A teenager who was fatally shot Monday in East Orange has been identified as a local high school student, a valued athlete and a rising basketball player with a bright future ahead of him. Letrell Duncan, 16, was a sophomore at East Orange Campus High School and was considered one...
Secaucus honors long-time civil servant and former newspaper editor
Secaucus has recognized a long-time municipal employee and former media woman for her service over the years. At the September 27 meeting, Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council presented a proclamation to Louise Rittberg. Prior to reading the proclamation to Rittberg, Gonnelli remarked she was a “very special” person in Secaucus.
Bell and clock tower will soon arrive in Fitzpatrick Park
The new bell and clock tower for Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne is expected to arrive soon, Mayor James Davis has announced. The bell tower will be delivered on or about Wednesday, October 5. The City Council voted unanimously in January of this year to award the contract for the construction...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Jersey City man arrested in Hoboken for discarding gun at housing authority building
A Jersey City man was arrested in Hoboken last week for discarding a gun at a local housing authority building in early September, police said. Keshawn Gregory, 19, of Jersey City, has been charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, according to Det. Lt. Jonathan Mecka. At approximately 1:20 p.m....
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
