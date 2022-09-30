ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Weehawken Township Council tackles long To Do list

In addition to holding a moment of silence to honor the county’s first female police officer and an old councilman who passed away, there were a number of other resolutions approved on a variety of topics at the Weehawken Township Council meeting on September 28. Mayor Richard Turner explained...
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen offers Omicron booster shots

North Bergen is urging residents to protect themselves against the Omicron variants of COVID-19 with a bivalent booster shot. These Omicron-specific booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are available now for free at the North Bergen Vaccine and Resource Center at 9243 Kennedy Boulevard. The bivalent COVID-19 booster provides protection...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to build 60-acre New Jersey film studio

New York headquartered Turner Construction has won a contract from Togus Urban Renewal to build a 1.5m sq ft film and television studio in Bayonne, New Jersey. 1888 Studios will be a 17 building campus which includes sound stages, office spaces and workshop buildings where sets will be constructed and stored.
BAYONNE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Man Arrested in Fatal May Stabbing

A Jersey City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal May stabbing in Greenville. According to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, on Saturday, members of the Allentown, Pennsylvania Police Department arrested Sean Williams, age 33, for his involvement in the May 29, 2022 death of Jawon Purcell. At...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

