Illinois quick hits: Village rejects 'anti-corporate tax incentive,' gas stations sue Oak Park
Arlington Heights rejects 'anti-corporate tax incentive' measure. An organization’s campaign to prevent the village of Arlington Heights from providing tax incentives for a proposed Chicago Bears stadium complex has hit a snag. On Monday, the village board voted to reject a proposed “anti-corporate tax incentive” ordinance. The ordinance was...
Poll shows Illinoisans favor Predatory Loan Prevention Act which caps interest
(The Center Square) – As lenders highlight the negative effects of the Predatory Loan Prevention Act, a new poll shows Illinoisans are in favor of the law. As of March 2021, payday loans in Illinois have an interest rate cap of 36%. The act provides that any loan made in excess of 36% is considered null and void, and no entity has the “right to collect, attempt to collect, receive, or retain any principal, fee, interest, or charges related to the loan.”
Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
Illinois National Guard continues support on Southwest border mission
(The Center Square) – Illinois National Guard troops are in regular rotation to assist the federal government’s efforts at the southern border while a separate contingent supports efforts to receive migrants transported to the Chicago area. “This is nothing new. We have two units at the Southwest Border...
Whitmer signs $1B spending plan, including economic development
(The Center Square) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1 billion bipartisan plan to lure economic development projects into the state through a $846 million fund. Supporters say the spending will keep Michigan a heavyweight automaker but detractors say it’s corporate welfare. “Today, I am proud to...
Ohio lawmaker wants to double paid family leave for state employees
(The Center Square) – A Republican Ohio state senator wants to update the parental leave policy for state workers and double paid leave. Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced Senate Bill 360, saying she wants the state to set an example for other workplaces around Ohio. "My hope is...
Tim Michels floats possible flat income tax in Baraboo stop
BARABOO — GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told supporters in a packed tavern here Tuesday he is open to considering a flat income tax if elected this fall. Michels, who faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8, attended the event at the Square Tavern to accept an endorsement from the powerful Tavern League of Wisconsin. Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., said “inflation is running out of control” and vowed to implement “massive tax reform” by lowering the income tax and eliminating the personal property tax on businesses.
Possible Public Transit between Cheyenne and Ft. Collins
CDOT, Cheyenne MPO, and WYDOT Study Public Transit Opportunities. A self-guided online meeting is being held for the public to learn more and provide input. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), and Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne, Wyoming area. A self-guided online meeting for the community to learn more about the study and provide input can be accessed anytime between October 3 and October 17 at www.cowytransitstudy.com.
Missouri governor orders review over materials mentioning National Guard ballot question
JEFFERSON CITY — Activities surrounding a question on Missouri’s Nov. 8 ballot have caught the attention of Gov. Mike Parson and his director of public safety. Parson, a Republican, ordered a review after online materials and emails to members of the Missouri National Guard referenced Amendment 5, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, spokesperson for the Missouri National Guard.
Investment losses hit Louisiana pension system for a $1B loss as liability increases by $600M
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana State Employees' Retirement System lost $1 billion in investments last year, as the plan's unfunded liabilities increased $600 million, according to an independent auditor's report. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor issued a contracted audit report for LASERS last month that shows the total pension...
North Carolina's Folwell touts record-breaking $120M in unclaimed property, cash returned to owners
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s NCCash.com is on track to return $120 million in unclaimed property and cash to state residents, governments and organizations this year, breaking a record $105 million in payouts for 2021, Treasurer Dale Folwell said. Folwell highlighted the website for the Department of...
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
(The Center Square) – An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois' biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images of...
North Carolina businesses will receive $300M grants for COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) — More than 3,900 North Carolina businesses will receive checks in the coming days as part of the second phase of the state's Business Recovery Grant Program. The North Carolina Department of Revenue mailed the checks on Thursday to help businesses recover losses tied to Gov....
Editorial: Story of nonprofit contract highlights Missouri’s lack of transparency
Under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, state records are supposed to be available for public inspection, except in limited, specific situations. But an analysis by the Post-Dispatch charts how Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has systematically attempted to restrict public access to information that is clearly in the public domain. The Legislature has done its part in pulling a veil of secrecy over records with its passage of a law that reduces the public’s ability to get information about nonprofit organizations — even those conducting state business under state contract.
Chris Cournoyer, Republican Candidate for Iowa Senate District 35
1. How would you like to see funding for public education change in Iowa, and what is your position on private schools receiving public funds?. As a former School Board member and mother of 4 children, it is extremely important to me that we continue to make education a top priority in Iowa. Currently just over 56% of our total state budget is spent on education.
Youngkin's Virginia energy plan gets mixed reaction from lawmakers
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin developed a new energy plan, which he says would diversify the energy sector by tapping into nuclear energy, natural gas, renewables and other energy sources. The idea received mixed reactions from lawmakers. Youngkin’s plan diverges from former Gov. Ralph Northam who...
Washington state’s minimum wage to increase to $15.74 in 2023
(The Center Square) – Washington state is on track to have the highest state minimum wage in the nation next year. The state Department of Labor & Industries says the minimum wage will increase by $1.25, to $15.74 an hour, on Jan. 1, 2023. “The 8.66 percent rise is...
Voters will decide on ‘right to unionize’ constitutional amendment
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the state constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a “fundamental right to organize...
Conservative PAC falsely claims Missouri marijuana measure advances ‘critical race theory’
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri Republican’s political action committee is criticizing a plan to encourage disadvantaged people to enter the cannabis industry, accusing supporters of being “woke” and engaging in a “far left campaign.”. The Missouri Constitutional Conservatives PAC falsely claims voters will put “critical...
$6 million headed to Iowa schools for mental health support
DES MOINES — Iowa will receive about $6 million in federal grant dollars to help schools address student well-being. The U.S. Department of Education last week announced awards to states and territories totaling nearly $1 billion through the bipartisan gun violence bill signed by President Joe Biden in June in the aftermath of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
