Charges upgraded in Fargo shooting, attempted murder charge now filed
FARGO (KFGO) – An attempted murder charge has now been filed against a Moorhead man in a downtown Fargo shooting Friday night. The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office has also charged 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson with felony assault and terrorizing. He’s accused of shooting Mohamed Abdullahi in the chest with a handgun while he and others were playing video games in an apartment in the 600 block of Main Ave.
Suspect wanted by Fargo police since August nabbed early Tuesday after tip
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police caught a suspect they’ve been searching for since August early Tuesday morning. At 3am a tip came into police dispatch that 31-year old Robin Heinonen, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was at an apartment building on the 1800 block of 42nd St. S.
Shooting suspect jailed in Fargo, victim suffered serious injuries
FARGO (KFGO) – A man wanted in a downtown Fargo shooting on Friday night is in jail. Police say 24-year-old Schuyler Ferguson, with no permanent address, is facing charges of aggravated assault for the shooting of a man in an apartment above Rhombus Guys Pizza in the 600 block of Main Ave. Ferguson turned himself in.
Bismarck man jailed after two-state pursuit
FARGO (KFGO) – A Bismarck man is in the Cass County Jail following a weekend pursuit that started east of Moorhead and ended in Fargo. 34-year-old Joel Maye was driving a pickup with a van on a trailer. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow says a trooper attempted to stop Maye for a traffic violation when he took off westbound on I-94 shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday.
Driver had medical emergency before school bus crash, no charges will be filed
FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – No charges will be filed in a school bus crash that injured a driver and three students in rural Leonard on September 23. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner released a redacted report showing the State’s Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the driver, 62-year-old Andy Bunn of Alice.
Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
Commissioner Piepkorn: ‘Engagement Center has got to go’
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raised some anger at last night’s meeting during discussion about the need for safety downtown. Piepkorn, who owns a property downtown, specifically called out what he said was ‘enabling’ services provided by Downtown Engagement Center. “I was doing...
