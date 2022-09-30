ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

u.today

XRP Community Riled up by Bitcoiner Max Keiser's Comments on SEC Lawsuit: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

NOWPayments Crypto Gateway Shares up to 50% Of Its Profit With Affiliate Partners

The Amsterdam-based crypto payment gateway has recently launched an affiliate program which provides anyone, no matter the background or occupation, to earn crypto. The company shares up to 50% of its revenue from commissions it earns from businesses that accept crypto payments. NOWPayments affiliate program fosters the adoption of crypto...
u.today

Bitcoin Whales' Smart Tactics Revealed, Here's How They Act Right Now

u.today

1 Billion XRP Did Not Leave Escrow This Time; Is Ripple Done with Regular Withdrawals?

u.today

Cardano (ADA) Drops Heavily Against BTC, Here's What Comes Next

u.today

MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Giving Away Bitcoin: Details

u.today

Here's When Bitcoin Will Take Back Off, According to Mike Novogratz

In a Tuesday CNBC interview, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that the Bitcoin price will “take right back off” as soon as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “gives up the fight.”. “Once Powell flinches, things calm down,” the cryptocurrency billionaire predicted. Novogratz predicts that...
u.today

Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately

u.today

LUNC Burning Experiment Goes Wrong: $1 Billion Added, Only $2 Million Burned

u.today

Lehman Brothers 2.0 Situation May Cause Another Catastrophe on Crypto and Financial Markets

u.today

XRP Volcano to Blow Soon, Credit Suisse May Cause Another Market Crash, Here’s Why BTC May End Q4 in Green Zone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. XRP volcano going to blow soon, bestselling author Bryant McGill believes. Bryant McGill, bestselling author and social entrepreneur, has taken to Twitter to reiterate his bullish stance on XRP. Back on Sept. 4, McGill wrote that he expects the XRP and Ripple "volcano" to start blowing up sometime soon. Yesterday, the author replied to his own tweet with “Like I said…” showing that his forecast is slowly but surely coming true. McGill has every right to stand behind his words as the price of XRP is striving to rise on the news of Ripple scoring wins against the SEC in court. Last week, District Court Judge Analise Torres ordered the SEC to produce documents related to William Hinman. At the moment, XRP is trading at $0.473, up 5% over the past 24 hours.
u.today

1.06 Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as SHIB Goes up 5%, Are Whales Selling?

u.today

Coinsbee Allows Its Customers To Buy Gift Cards With BTC and Crypto

u.today

Here's Why Bitcoin May End Q4 in Green Zone

u.today

State Street Says Crypto Trading Could Damage Its Reputation

Global banking giant State Street does not have any cryptocurrency trading plans, according to Nadine Chakar, head of State Street Digital. Chakar told London-based business media outlet Financial News that State Street did not want to risk its reputation by venturing into cryptocurrencies. One of the most powerful women in...
