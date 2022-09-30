ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FireRescue1

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo to be posthumously promoted to captain

NEW YORK — An FDNY EMS lieutenant killed in a crazed unprovoked attack steps from her Queens station will be posthumously promoted to the rank of captain at her funeral, Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said Tuesday. Hundreds of first responders are expected to attend Lt. Alison Russo’s funeral...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FireRescue1

N.J. community mourns death of 32-year-old fire chief

KEYPORT, N.J. — The bayshore community of Keyport is mourning the death of its 32-year-old fire chief, Tim Pfleger, who officials said died this weekend after he was hurt in an accident while traveling from an area fire academy in July. His death was reported on Saturday by the...
KEYPORT, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy