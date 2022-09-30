Read full article on original website
A European Queen Recently Visited Texas & Here Are The Royal-Approved Places She Went
Last week, European royalty graced the Lone Star State when a Queen visited two Texas cities and explored much of what they have to offer. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands had a two-day tour of the state that brought her to Austin, TX, and Houston, TX following a couple of days in California.
Half of the 10 Fastest Cooling Housing Markets Are on the West Coast – Where Are the Other Half?
Inflation, rising rates and market volatility have been cooling the housing market lately. Half of the 10 fastest cooling markets are on the West Coast, with Seattle leading the pack, followed by San...
Canal+ Ups Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh to Group’s Deputy CEO
Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh has been upped to deputy CEO of the Canal+ Group. The New Zealand-born executive has been with the company since 2008, when she first joined Studiocanal. She has previously held the positions of head of international sales and managing director of Studiocanal U.K. In 2019 she became CEO of Studiocanal, which is the production, distribution and sales subsidiary of Canal+ Group, and in February of this year was appointed to Canal+ Group’s management board. Before joining the group Marsh, who has almost 20 years experience in the industry, worked at Tele Images Productions (Marathon group) in the international...
A Railroad Megamerger Could Be A Boon To Canada’s Dirty Oil Industry
Rail is never oil producers’ first choice, but a new transcontinental line could become the most attractive backup option when pipelines fail.
Invista Opens Asia Innovation Center in Shanghai
Invista Nylon Chemicals (China) Co. celebrated the full operation of its Asia Innovation Center (AIC) with an opening ceremony held at the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park. Serving as a key hub within Invista’s global research and development network and the company’s first R&D center for nylon 6,6 application development in Asia, the AIC is positioned to broaden the commercial potential in engineering polymers and providing innovative solutions for its customers in Asia. With the pursuit of safer and more energy-saving applications in downstream fields, notably automobiles, manufacturers are seeking advanced nylon 6,6 solutions to improve application performance at reduced costs, Invista said....
63-ton Tail Shaft Sent from Dubai to Denmark
The cold straightening of bent shafts is something we have mastered for many years, and we use our unique cold straightening method to straighten approximately 100 to 200 shafts per year. Some have severe bends and others have only minor deflections that are not even visible without a runout test.
ECA welcomes back British casino operators as members
Aspers Group, Crown Aspinalls, Genting Casinos UK, the Hippodrome Casino, Rank Group, Mayfair Casino, Metropolitan Gaming and Les Ambassadeurs all had their memberships approved at the ECA General Assembly during the Casino Industry Forum at Casino Baden in Austria from 28-29 September. All eight operators, which were previously members of...
Canadian Vehicle Wrapper Opens 4th US Location
Wraptors, a Mississauga, ON, Canada-based vehicle wrapper, has opened a new shop in Miami, FL. It’s the fourth US location for the company, which is owned by Stras Kravchuk and his wife Christel Barbie. Wraptors also operates shops in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and New York City and has plans...
Indigenous Ownership in Canadian Oil and Gas Takes Huge Step, But Emissions Cap Threatens Future Prosperity
A massive milestone has been reached in the growing trend of Indigenous people taking ownership of Canadian oil and gas projects. Twenty-three First Nations and Métis communities in northern Alberta are investing $1.1 billion to become part owners of seven Enbridge oil sands pipelines. It’s described as the largest energy-related Indigenous partnership transaction in North America, and the opportunities it creates can’t be overstated. “It’s going to allow us to send our kids to school. It’s going to allow us to send our people to treatment. It’s going to allow us to deal with the mental [health] crisis that we have in our communities, the anxiety of the young people. It’s going to allow us to improve the quality of life,” Frog Lake First Nation Chief Greg Desjarlais said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Japan Firms Eye Ammonia, Methanol Projects in Canada, Alberta Minister Says
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies are looking to invest in the Canadian province of Alberta to produce ammonia and methanol in the effort to build global supply chains of greener energy to fight climate change, a provincial minister said. Home to Canada's oil sands, Alberta aims to become a hub...
Lemonade Launches in the UK
Lemonade, the insurance company powered by AI and social impact, today launches in the United Kingdom. Residents across the UK can now get Lemonade Contents insurance instantly, from anywhere, on any device, as well as file claims and get paid in seconds. Today’s launch follows Lemonade’s previous European launches in...
Drax: UK power station owner cuts down primary forests in Canada
A company that has received billions of pounds in green energy subsidies from UK taxpayers is cutting down environmentally-important forests, a BBC Panorama investigation has found. Drax runs Britain's biggest power station, which burns millions of tonnes of imported wood pellets - which is classed as renewable energy. The BBC...
Northern Alberta Railways
The Northern Alberta Railways (NAR) was a consolidated system formed by the local government of several, small bankrupt lines during the late 1920s. Under the setup NAR was jointly owned by Canada's largest two systems, the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific. At its peak the NAR spanned nearly 1,000 miles...
Western Canada’s Natural Gas ‘Brutally Disconnected’ From High U.S., World Prices
“Extreme discounts” on western Canadian natural gas this summer may have cost producers more than $1 billion per month in revenue, according to RBN Energy. That means potentially millions less in government revenue for quality-of-life projects and services. Without adequate pipeline capacity – or the ability to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) – Canadian prices took a dip into the negative while in the U.S. they reached their highest in over a decade.
Maersk Suspends Aisa-U.S. East Coast Loop
Maersk has suspended an Asia-US east coast loop, confirming that transpacific ocean carriers are seeing a reduction in bookings to North American ports on both the Pacific and Atlantic coasts. The carrier announced the last sailing of its TP28 pendulum service would be performed by the 4,447 teu Merkur Archipelago...
