Minneapolis, MN

Monday Night Football schedule for 2022 NFL season

Monday Night Football looks a lot different in the 2022 NFL season. This year, ESPN brought on former Fox Sports duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to call MNF games on the four-letter network in addition to other important broadcasts. ESPN is set to broadcast 18 games under the Monday Night Football ...
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
KAAL-TV

Bynum, England native talk London Vikings game

(ABC 6 News) – Playing across the pond for the Minnesota Vikings isn’t an every-season occurrence. For some players, playing internationally on Sunday was a dream come true. At 24 years old, safety Camryn Bynum crossed off a bucket list item, to play internationally. Only in the NFL...
Minnesota's Dalvin Cook (shoulder) available in Week 4

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is not listed on Week Four's injury report against the New Orleans Saints. Cook will be available in Week Four's showdown in London after a full practice on Thursday with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Saints' unit ranked eighth (15.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to running backs, our models project Cook to score 15.5 FanDuel points.
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

