Sanibel, FL

fox5atlanta.com

Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins

Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from its strike there. In central Florida, swollen rivers from Ian are expected to bring major to record flooding through...
FLORIDA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Jury finds Florida man guilty of raping young girl in Georgia

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A Florida man has been convicted for the rape and repeated molestation of a young girl over many years in Georgia. Mark Anthony Starnes, 46, was found guilty of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, and two counts of child Molestation, by a Carroll County jury.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
FLORIDA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Beautiful weather is ahead for metro Atlanta

FOX 5 Atlanta's Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says it might be some of the best weather we've seen in months. Here's a look ahead at your forecast for Sunday evening into Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
Ron Desantis
fox5atlanta.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

