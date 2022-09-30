Read full article on original website
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins
Dozens were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina were assessing damage from its strike there. In central Florida, swollen rivers from Ian are expected to bring major to record flooding through...
'Hurricane Bride' re-plans entire wedding in days after Ian forces pivot
DALLAS, Ga. - A Georgia couple set to get married in less than a week was forced to find a new place to tie the knot after their dream wedding destination was destroyed when Hurricane Ian tore through Fort Myers Beach. "It took over a year of planning," said Olivia...
Jury finds Florida man guilty of raping young girl in Georgia
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - A Florida man has been convicted for the rape and repeated molestation of a young girl over many years in Georgia. Mark Anthony Starnes, 46, was found guilty of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, and two counts of child Molestation, by a Carroll County jury.
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
Investigative update in death of Debbie Collier
The Georgia mom was found partially nude, burned and grasping a small tree in the woods in Habersham County. Investigators respond to questions about her death investigation.
Update in Georgia mother Debbie Collier's death
Reporters spoke to investigators and got some specifics. Investigators are trying to narrow down a timeline of Debbie Collier's movements.
Dash cam video of 100-plus mph chase on Georgia highway
The driver was arrested for reckless driving after deputies stopped the car. The driver appears to surrender on video.
Beautiful weather is ahead for metro Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta's Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says it might be some of the best weather we've seen in months. Here's a look ahead at your forecast for Sunday evening into Monday.
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
