Read full article on original website
Related
5 Signs Someone Is Impersonating Your Bank To Scam You
You work hard for your money, so the last thing you want to do is inadvertently hand it over to a scammer pretending to be your bank. Unfortunately, these crimes are more common than you might...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto ATMs emerging as popular method for crypto scam payments: FBI
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Miami Field Office has warned that crypto ATMs are emerging as a popular method that scammers use to receive funds from defrauded victims. The information was revealed as part of an Oct. 3 public warning about “pig butchering scams” where scammers pose...
TechRadar
10 mindblowing facts and statistics about ransomware attacks
Ransomware attacks are on the increase and are one of the biggest threats facing individuals and businesses that have anything to do with the online world. Considering just about everyone is connected to the internet in one way or another, that’s undeniably worrying. Of even more concern are the crazy facts and figures surrounding the seemingly unstoppable rise of the ransomware crimewave.
Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
US charges dozens with $250m pandemic relief fraud
US prosecutors have charged 47 people in the largest Covid relief fraud scheme alleged to date. The suspects are accused of stealing $250m (£220m) from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic. They allegedly spent the spoils on properties, cars and...
Serial Scam Artist Father, Daughter Sentenced For Tax Fraud Scheme
A serial scam artist father and his daughter have been sentenced for a tax fraud scheme that ran for four years. Credit: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images) Both based in Georgia, Ezra Hatcher, Sr., of Hephzibah, and Sherry Hatcher, of Augusta, operated a tax preparation business. Between 2014 and 2018, the duo filed 21 fraudulent returns for clients.
Romance scammer gets 25 years in prison for money laundering
A Georgia man found guilty of laundering millions of dollars accrued by online fraud, including scamming vulnerable people on dating websites, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison
A new scam has emerged during Crypto Winter
Fraudsters are selling stolen accounts on dark web forums and using them to launder money.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
NEW YORK (AP) — Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle. The report also found that the large banks that partly […]
Public warned of scam texts about energy bill support scheme
People are being warned of fraudulent text messages pretending to be from the government, telling people to apply for the £400 energy bill support scheme.Fraud and cybercrime reporting centre, Action Fraud, have said they have received around 139 reports of scam text messages attempting to steal personal and financial information.People do not need to apply for the energy support scheme or provide any bank details, and Action Fraud advises recipients to forward any suspicious texts to 7725 for free.The texts claim to be from the government and tell people they are owed money or are eligible for the scheme, which...
Ransomware hunters: the self-taught tech geniuses fighting cybercrime
Around 9pm on Monday 23 November 2020, the IT manager for a school in central London received a text message from a colleague, saying the school’s website was down. He tried logging on but couldn’t. At first, he thought he had forgotten the password. After several attempts, he realised that he was locked out.
These executives are asking their staff to work less for the same money. Will it pay off?
It wasn't hard for Samantha Losey, managing director of Unity, a public relations firm in London, to convince her team to work fewer hours for the same paycheck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PC Magazine
Nvidia: We're Ceasing All Business Activities in Russia
Nvidia has decided to end all business operations in Russia, seven months after stopping all product sales to the country due to the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. “We are ceasing all activities and closing our offices in Russia,” the company tells PCMag. “After previously suspending shipments to the...
PC Magazine
Google's Japan Team Creates 5-Foot-Long Keyboard
How can tech companies improve the keyboard? Google’s team in Japan thinks maybe we should create one long keyboard with a single strip of keys. Meet the Gboard “stick version,” a keyboard that's 1650mm long, or about 5.4 feet. Over the weekend, Google introduced the device with a tongue-in-cheek video going over its various features. The device stands out by organizing all the keys across a single row. The result is a condensed, but exceptionally long keyboard that’s taller than some people.
PC Magazine
Google Translate Discontinued in China
Without warning, Google Translate was disabled in China late last week. Users attempting to visit translate.google.cn are now being redirected to a generic Google search page instead. As TechCrunch reports, a Google spokesperson has confirmed this is a deliberate move and the company decided to stop offering translation features in...
techaiapp.com
BEC Scammer imprisoned for stealing over $9.5 Million
A 46-year-old man in the U.S. has been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment after being found guilty of laundering over $9.5 million by conducting cyber-enabled financial fraud. Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor of Norcross, Georgia, operated a money laundering network that opened at least 50 business bank accounts for illicitly receiving...
Comments / 0