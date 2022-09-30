People are being warned of fraudulent text messages pretending to be from the government, telling people to apply for the £400 energy bill support scheme.Fraud and cybercrime reporting centre, Action Fraud, have said they have received around 139 reports of scam text messages attempting to steal personal and financial information.People do not need to apply for the energy support scheme or provide any bank details, and Action Fraud advises recipients to forward any suspicious texts to 7725 for free.The texts claim to be from the government and tell people they are owed money or are eligible for the scheme, which...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO