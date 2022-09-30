Read full article on original website
Related
Depth Chart Update: J.J. Weaver Missing For Third Straight Week
In his post-game press conference following Kentucky's 22-19 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday, Mark Stoops mentioned that injuries were starting to pile up on the Wildcats: "It was a rough game, a bunch of our guys got beat up. We're just sore, beat up and bruised." Monday's week six depth chart ...
Fayetteville-Manlius girls soccer sweeps past J-D, CBA
ONONDAGA COUNTY – Far more important things than a game marked the girls soccer match on Sept. 24 between Fayetteville-Manlius and Jamesville-DeWitt. It was scheduled as the Thomas Ostrander Alzheimer’s […]
Late Surge Lifts No. 7 UVA Field Hockey Past No. 19 William & Mary 3-0
The Cavaliers scored three goals in the final ten minutes to defeat the Tribe on Sunday
Comments / 0